Weighing Maxx Crosby Trade Risk for the Chicago Bears Against Reward

The Bears will remain directly in the middle of speculation about where Maxx Crosby could eventually land in a trade.

All of the factors remain the same in their regard, so why shouldn't they? At least until GM Ryan Poles speaks with media late Thursday afternoon, they look to be in the thick of consideration for this. Even then, Poles most likely wouldn't reveal whether they're in play for this move .

They still have the ability to create salary cap space with restructured deals and add Crosby to the roster, still have at least two openings on the roster at defensive end. Neither of the defensive linemen added on Wednesday are full-time 4-3 defensive ends. They are tackles who have moved outside about 30% of their snaps.

Then, on the other end of this, rumors and reports persist about their interest in Crosby. Former Bears personnel executive Greg Gabriel posted on social media that he was told by a credible agent there was belief the Bears "...will seriously look into it.”

Teams that were interested in trading for Maxx Crosby, including the Ravens, had conversations with his surgeon, Neal ElAttrache, and the Raiders’ medical staff before making trade offers.



The Ravens’ doctors — along with multiple independent ones — reviewed Crosby’s MRI. They… pic.twitter.com/4xcd0rmVd8 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2026

This was apparently enough to spark Bears fans into a furor, but there appears to be no action coming from the Bears at this point.

Reports about Crosby's knee

The Athletic's Diana Russini said reported the Raiders will not come off their asking price of two first-round picks and the Bears didn't have an interest in approaching that demand, according to Albert Breer of SI. They only “monitored” the situation then.

I was not told it was going to happen, I was told that there is belief the Bears will seriously look into it. That does not mean a deal will happen. Stay calm boys and girls https://t.co/bn9STPPLMh — Greg Gabriel (@ggabefootball) March 11, 2026

The Raiders are under no pressure to make a deal for Crosby. It's not going to cause them a "cap-astrophe" to keep him on he payroll. Overthecap.com reports they are $25 million under the cap even with his contract on the books and the monstrous contract signed by center Tyler Linderbaum.

The Bears can continue monitoring the situation but there is no reason for the Raiders to trade him now for less than their demand.

What appears to be the most likely situation is a deal would come later on, possibly right before the draft.

Maxx Crosby to the #Bears was pure phantasm.

Trey Hendrickson to the Bears?

More fantasy!

Ryan Poles will wisely not spend anywhere near $40 million for an aging pass rusher who, due to injury, played just seven games last season, and had four sacks. Austin Booker had more!… https://t.co/xML6kRmQXo — Barroom | Aldo Gandia (@BarroomNetwork) March 10, 2026

The reason for this is Crosby has more time to recover from his meniscus surgery and it could become more likely he'll be full strength just before the draft. Bears fans shouldn't count on their team doing this, though.

According to Russini, the Ravens looked at his knee and other teams have. As many as five outside doctors have been involved in this. They decided there is a good chance Crosby will recover enough from the surgery within six months to play, but she also reported the concern was future issues to the knee. This would be pain from arthritis.

The fear was it would be a short-term payoff with Crosby. They wouldn't get their two first round picks' worth out of any deal.

Considering this, can any Bears fan blame Poles for not being willing to get serious about Crosby?

Chance for reward fails to meet risk

Before Poles, they gave two first-round picks and other considerations for Khalil Mack and the immediate payback was a division title but injuries to their pass rusher and complementary players like Akiem Hicks blunted the impact. The end result was the Bears got two playoff losses and nothing else out of losing two first-round draft picks. Mack had four straight double-digit sack seasons with his 12 1/2 in 2018 for the Bears. Since then, he has had one double-digit sack season in seven years.

Poles enjoyed great success trading away the first pick of the draft for numerous picks. The team getting the picks package rarely comes out the loser in massive deals of this type. The Raiders didn't do very well with the Mack trade because of their own stupid drafting and personnel decisions, but they had the opportunity.

The other thing to remember about dealing for Crosby is he is going to be 29 when the season starts. Mack had turned 27 when the Bears acquired to him. Those extra years make a huge difference, especially when there is an injury concern like a knee.

The only reason to think the Bears would be better off giving up two first-round picks or even first- and second-round picks for Crosby would be if there are doubts Poles can come up with defensive line help in the draft that they need to fix their edge rush troubles.

He might have one answer already in Austin Booker, and Montez Sweat is still there. The Bears are more in need of a third pass rusher who can come up with eight to 10 sacks and relieve the other two than they are a dominant edge who costs them their future.

Continuing to "monitor" the situation remains the best approach because time can decrease demands.

If the Raiders come way off of that demand—way, way off of it—then it could be worthwhile, but only then. And all reports say they're willing to go forward without coming off of them..

JUST IN: #raiders are informing teams that star pass rusher Maxx Crosby is not up for trade anymore - per sources around the league



Massive change of events as #LasVegas continued to stack their defense! pic.twitter.com/h8mORpDMFq — Ian (@ianm224) March 12, 2026

