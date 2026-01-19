Kay Adams says belief in Bears, Caleb Williams took over Chicago in 2025
Popular NFL personality Kay Adams was in Chicago this week for the Bears' Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, and she felt something different in the city that's been missing for a very long time, even after a defeat.
Belief in the Chicago Bears.
"I was in Chicago last night," Adams said. "I'm still in Chicago. I had such an experience these past 24 hours with this fan base, with this city, with what Caleb has done to the city."
Adams admitted she had always liked Williams, dating back to "the Chrome Hearts suit at the 2024 NFL Draft," but being in Chicago during his second season opened her eyes to something bigger.
"The effect he has had on this city is bananas," she said. "A city that is slow to move, deeply rooted in... tradition. He's such a game changer."
That transformation was evident inside Soldier Field on Sunday. Adams said there was zero doubt among Bears fans late in the game that Caleb Williams would deliver.
"In the fourth quarter, there was no disbelief... that they could not get that done," she said.
"I've never been to any stadium and any sports experience in my life where it has been so quiet," Adams explained. "Quiet in the fourth quarter in a great way, and in overtime in a great way, letting Caleb work."
Sure, the loss was devastating. Adams called it "heartbreaking." But even in that soul-crushing defeat, Bears fans put on a powerful display.
"I was happy to see Bears fans stuck around," Adams said. "They gave an ovation to the team, which I thought was very classy."
Despite the season ending in disappointment, Adams made it clear that the Bears were not a fluke. And she believes the credit belongs to one guy.
"Nothing's guaranteed in this league," she said. "But actually don't think it's the coach. I think it's Caleb."
