Key takeaways from Bears' thrilling win over Bengals that fans can't ignore
Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams continue to prove that these are not your same old Chicago Bears.
Chicago's remarkable 47-42 win was highlighted by Williams' 58-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to rookie Colston Loveland to give the Bears the lead with just 17 seconds remaining.
At 5-3, the Bears proved that they're now a team -- and an offense -- that's can never be counted out.
Here are the key takeaways from Week 9's jaw-dropping win.
Caleb Williams' outlasts Joe Flacco in incredible QB duel
Williams wasn't perfect on Sunday, but when it mattered most, he absolutely delivered.
Williams finished the game 24-of-30 for 280 yards and three touchdowns, and added 53 yards on the ground, 22 yards as a receiver, and a two-yard receiving score.
And his absolute dime to Loveland to put the Bears back on top was first-overall pick stuff.
Despite the lulls in Williams' performance in Week 9, he was every bit the franchise quarterback when the Bears needed it most.
Kyle Monangai is the Bears' best running back since Matt Forte
There, I said it.
Rookie running back Kyle Monangai dominated the Cincinnati Bengals to the tune of 26 carries for 176 yards. He caught three passes for 22 yards as well.
Monangai ran with patience, vision, and wrecking ball power. He had plenty of juice to explode into the second level and gave the Bears the kind of intimidating rushing attack that they've lacked even when veteran D'Andre Swift is at his best.
I don't see how the Bears can turn back to Swift after Monangai's first-ever start.
Welcome to the 2025 season, Colston Loveland!
Now that was the Colston Loveland that Chicago Bears fans have been waiting for.
The Bears' first-round pick led the Bears with six catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. That's more yards than his previous seven games combined. They were also the first two touchdowns of his career.
Loveland showcased the athleticism that made the Bears fall hard for him in Round 1, and with Cole Kmet getting banged up once again, there's little doubt that Loveland is now the unquestioned TE1 in Chicago.
Ben Johnson was on his play-calling game in Week 9
Johnson left it all on the field against the Bengals, dialing up several trick plays that led to Caleb Williams having two catches for 22 yards and a touchdown catch.
Johnson led heavily on the running game, too. If you count Caleb Williams' rushes, the Bears ran the ball 37 times.
Now that's old-school winning football.
The last time the Bears scored 47 or more points was 2012 when they put up 51 in a win over the Tennessee Titans.
The Ben Johnson tenure is going to be really, really fun.
The Bears are very much alive in the NFC North
Not only did the Bears secure their fifth win of the year, but they also benefitted from some shocking developments in the NFC North.
The Green Bay Packers lost to the Carolina Panthers, and the Minnesota Vikings toppled the Detroit Lions.
That leaves the Bears tied for the NFC North lead with five wins.
Welcome to the second half of the 2025 season, Bears fans.