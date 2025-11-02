Bears' rookie TE Colston Loveland finally scores first TD in wild game vs. Bengals
It took until the second half of Week 9 and it happened way after other rookie tight ends have already scored multiple times, but Colston Loveland - better late than never - finally has his first NFL touchdown withe the Chicago Bears.
Loveland, the 10th overall pick in last April's draft, caught a simple post pattern in the end zone from quarterback Caleb Williams for a 5-yard touchdown that gave the Bears a 24-20 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter at Paycor Stadium.
With tight end Cole Kmet leaving the game with an apparent concussion, Loveland is having his best day as a pro. Along with his first touchdown, he has five catches for 60 yards through three quarters. He had only 11 career receptions entering the game.
General manager Ryan Poles' selection of the Michigan product has been a target of much criticism. Through eight weeks, Loveland was drastically outperformed by tight ends drafted after him including Tyler Warren of the Indianapolis Colts, Harold Fannin of the Cleveland Browns and Oronde Gadsden of the Los Angeles Chargers. Entering Sunday, Warren led all NFL tight ends with 37 catches while Fannin and Gadsden both had two receiving touchdowns.
The Bears will need all the production from Loveland they can get as they are in a wild offensive game against the Bengals entering the fourth quarter.