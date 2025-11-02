Bears rookies hoard game balls in Bears' Week 9 win over Bengals
The Chicago Bears began their Week 9 game in the worst possible way on Sunday, allowing Charlie Jones to return the game's opneing kickoff all the way for a touchdown. Luckily, after spotting the Bengals a 7-point lead to start things off, the Bears settled in and answered immediately with a touchdown of their own. Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams flexed early with some trick plays, giving Williams the first receiving touchdown of his career en route to a thrilling 47-42 win, Chicago's highest scoring game since Week 4 of the 2018 season.
The Bears had to overcome quite a bit of adversity to win this one. From the opening kickoff return touchdown to giving up an onside kick late in the fourth quarter, it looked like the Bears were heading for a second-straight loss against a team with a losing record. Instead, Caleb Williams put on his Superman cape at the end of the game to put the Bears back up for good.
Players, fans, and coaches alike will need a while to recover from this emotionally draining game and they have to prepare for the New York Giants next week, but for now let's hand out some game balls.
1. Kyle Monangai
A 'chronic' D'Andre Swift injury led to him being ruled out for Week 9, and it's something to monitor in practice this week. But his absence opened a door of opportunity for seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai and he burst through the doorframe. Monangai was an absolute menace, bouncing off tacklers with all the force of a cannonball and picking up some tough, gotta-have-it yards to keep the offense moving. He finished with 176 rushing yards on 26 carries and 22 receiving yards.
I said in my Week 9 keys to victory that if Monangai could hit 150 yards, then the Bears would almost certainly win, and that's exactly what happened.
2. Colston Loveland
How's that for a coming out party? Loveland had by far his best game as a pro on Sunday, finishing with 6 catches for 118 yards and his first NFL touchdown, and then his second touchdown at the game's very end that ended up being the game-winner. Loveland's workload only increased once Cole Kmet left the game with a concussion and, as is the situation with Swift, you have to hope the veteran is okay. However, the Bears' youth movement could very well be in full swing. If Kmet has to miss more time, Loveland should continue to step up and perform.
3. Brittain Brown
Bears fans, you remember the preseason hero Brittain Brown, don't you? Well, you remember him now. In addition to Swift being ruled out for Week 9, Roschon Johnson was as well, forcing the Bears to call up Travis Homer and Brittain Brown from the practice squad.
Brown didn't touch the ball much on Sunday, but he made it count when he did. Late in the third quarter, he gave the Bears the lead back on a powerful 23-yard touchdown run, breaking two tackles along the way. Enjoy this game ball, young man!
4. Caleb Williams
We still need to see more before declaring Caleb Williams Chicago's franchise quarterback, but this was arguably Williams' best, most clutch performance in his career. He completed 20 of 34 passes for 280 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, and a 114.8 passer rating. He also added 53 rushing yards, 22 receiving yards, and a receiving touchdown. No. 18 did a little bit of everything on Sunday, proving worthy of his Superman nickname.
5. Austin Booker
I usually stop at three or four game balls, but I have to give Austin Booker props. After spending all season on IR, he made his 2025 debut in Week 9 and had one of the biggest plays of the day. As these two offenses, exchanged touchdown drives, Booker intervened, getting a strip-sack on Joe Flacco and helping the Bears extend their lead in the fourth quarter. If he can continue making this kind of impact, the Bears may not need to get aggressive as the trade deadline nears.