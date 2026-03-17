Mel Kiper Jr.’s Latest Mock Draft Has Chicago Bears Addressing Edge Rusher at No. 25

If you’ve watched the Chicago Bears over the last couple of seasons, you already know the problem.

The pass rush just hasn’t been good enough.

And in Mel Kiper Jr's latest 2026 NFL mock draft, the Bears lean directly into that reality, sending edge rusher Zion Young to Chicago with the No. 25 overall pick.

The Numbers Tell the Story of the Bears’ Pass Rush

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) takes the field before the game | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Chicago’s defensive front simply didn’t create enough chaos last season.

The Bears finished with 35 sacks, which tied for 22nd in the league. Even more telling, their 28.0% pressure rate ranked 29th, near the bottom of the NFL.

Montez Sweat did his part, finishing with 10 sacks and consistently drawing attention from opposing offenses. But beyond him, the production just wasn’t there.

That’s exactly what Kiper pointed out.

Chicago hasn’t used a top-50 pick on an edge rusher since Leonard Floyd went ninth overall back in 2016. Think about that for a second.

Nearly a decade without investing premium draft capital into one of the most important positions in football.

Zion Young Brings the Energy the Bears’ Needs

Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) looks on before a play against the Virginia Cavaliers | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Kiper’s solution? Change that. Young’s profile fits what the Bears are missing.

Young plays with the kind of edge (no pun intended) that jumps off the screen. Power, motor, urgency; the traits that define disruptive pass rushers are all there.

And honestly, that’s what this defense needs. Not just another body across from Sweat. But someone offenses actually have to worry about.

Why This Pick Feels Different for Chicago

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Zion Young isn’t about adding depth. It’s about fixing something that has lingered for too long.

The Bears have tried patchwork solutions. They’ve taken swings in free agency. They’ve hoped internal development would bridge the gap.

It hasn’t.

At some point, the Bears have to stop hoping and wishcasting. That’s what makes projecting Zion Young to Chicago feel like a potential reality.

Zion Young Could Change the Chicago Bears Defense

Missouri defensive lineman Zion Young (DL63) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Imagine what this defense looks like if the Bears finally get it right at edge.

Sweat on one side. A high-motor, power rusher like Zion Young on the other. Interior pressure is improving with Gervon Dexter taking another step forward and the addition of Neville Gallimore.

Suddenly, everything gets easier. The secondary doesn’t have to hold coverage as long. The blitz packages become more effective. Dennis Allen’s unit plays faster, which is a priority for the Bears this offseason.

That’s how defenses make the jump from average to good or even beter.

And if Kiper’s mock plays out this way, the Chicago Bears might finally be taking the step on defense that fans have been waiting for.