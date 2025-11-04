Midseason grades for Bears’ 2025 rookies: Colston Loveland, Kyle Monangai stand out
The 2025 NFL season is at its midway point (sort of). We're eight games into a 17-game season, and by now, we have a pretty good feel for the Chicago Bears' 2025 rookie class.
Remember: This is only the halfway point. Young players often find their NFL legs as the season marches on, so there's a chance a Bears' rookie or two emerges in December and finishes the season strong.
For now, I decided to grade the Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL Draft class through the first half of their rookie years. It's a progress report, of sorts.
Let's get started.
TE Colston Loveland (Round 1, Pick 10)
Let's be honest: Loveland was teetering on an F before his jaw-dropping performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9.
Now, he's an A.
Yes, that's how quickly the narrative around rookies can change this early in their careers. Prior to Week 9, Loveland was an obvious miss, especially with how well Colts rookie tight end Tyler Warren, who was picked four spots later, has been playing.
But then this happened:
Yep, things changed real quick for the former Michigan star.
Loveland proved this week that he is exactly what he was projected to be on draft day: a game-changing weapon for the Bears' offense. He literally changed the game in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
Yes, recency bias is very real. And, yes, it's being applied to Colston Loveland's midseason grade.
GRADE: A
WR Luther Burden III (Round 2, Pick 39)
Burden missed Week 9's contest with a concussion, and his opportunity to make plays in the Bears' offense this season has been limited. It was expected that he'd struggle to find targets early in his career behind DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, but it's still frustrating that he hasn't been able to unseat Olamide Zaccheaus through nine weeks.
But when Burden's number has been called, he's delivered.
Luther Burden has 13 catches for 171 yards and one touchdown, a stat line that puts him on pace for 363 yards and two touchdowns. It's not the stat-stuffing rookie season that many expected when Burden was snagged in the second round, but he's absolutely flashed the high-end playmaking upside that will make him a critical factor in this offense for years to come.
GRADE: B
OT Ozzy Trapilo (Round 2, Pick 56)
Trapilo has been the most disappointing of Ryan Poles' 2025 draft picks so far.
After beginning training camp in a competition for the starting left tackle position, Trapilo quickly proved that he's better suited for the right side and swing tackle duties.
With Darnell Wright enjoying the best season of his career at right tackle, and Theo Benedet settling in nicely at left tackle, the path toward a starting job for Trapilo seems lost.
Sure, swing tackles are valuable. But an offensive lineman drafted in the second round should eventually become a starter. Trapilo, who's logged only 55 snaps this eason, has a long way to go.
GRADE: D
DL Shemar Turner (Round 2, Pick 62)
Turner was finally beginning to flash. He looked like he'd become a factor at defensive end. Then, he tore his ACL in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Turner's rookie year ended after just 74 snaps and a team-worst 34.4 Pro Football Focus defensive grade.
Hopefully, Turner can rebound from his injury-riddled rookie season to make an impact in 2026.
GRADE: INCOMPLETE
LB Ruben Hyppolite II (Round 4, Pick 132)
Hyppolite was viewed by most NFL Draft analysts as one of the biggest reaches of the 2025 NFL Draft. He had a strong preseason, but has been limited to just 18 snaps on defense and 62 special teams reps in the regular season.
Hyppolite has been a healthy scratch for the last three games, suggesting his rookie year is trending in the wrong direction.
GRADE: D
CB Zah Frazier (Round 5, Pick 169)
Frazier missed the Bears' offseason workout program due to a non-football personal reason and remains on the NFI list.
GRADE: INCOMPLETE
OG Luke Newman (Round 6, Pick 195)
Newman already overcame steep odds by making the Bears' roster as a sixth-round offensive lineman. He's even seen action on offense and on special teams.
Newman has a legitimate NFL future and could end up being the first in line to replace Joe Thuney when his time as a Bear comes to an end.
GRADE: C+
RB Kyle Monangai (Round 7, Pick 233)
Monangai has a chance to end the 2025 season as Ryan Poles' best draft pick.
After starring at Rutgers, Monangai fell to the seventh round because he lacked ideal NFL measurables. Buthe proved in Week 9's win over the Bengals that football isn't played in a t-shirt and shorts.
Monangai ran for an incredible 176 yards against the Bengals' defense. They were tough, hard-fought yards, too. As Darnell Wright accurately said, Monangai was a pitbull.
If D'Andre Swift misses another game this week, and Monangai shines? The RB1 role in Chicago might be his for the keeping.
Through eight games this season, Monangai has 68 carries for 362 yards and one touchdown (5.3 yards per carry).
GRADE: A+