Nahshon Wright joins Caleb Williams with Pro Football Focus honor

The Chicago Bears defense has taken its share of lumps this season, especially during their 2-3 finish to the 2025-26 campaign.

But one of the Bears’ most important offseason additions this past year managed to put up one of the league’s best defensive plays, according to Pro Football Focus.

Cornerback Nahshon Wright, who broke out this year with five interceptions (tied for second in the NFL behind teammate Kevin Byard’s seven), made PFF’s 2025 list of highest-graded plays with his very first swipe of the year: a pick-six on Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the Bears’ Week 1 loss.

“Seven plays by cornerbacks earned a +2.0 PFF grade over the course of the regular season, and one of them came all the way back on Monday Night Football in Week 1.

“Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright diagnoses the route immediately, drives on the throw and secures the interception in stride. From there, the result was never in doubt, as Wright took it the rest of the way to the Vikings’ end zone.”

Though the clutch fourth-quarter takeaway unfortunately didn’t seal a season-opening victory for Chicago, it set the tone for Wright’s banner season, which turned out to be a major boost to an injury-ridden Bears secondary. Two of Wright’s other takeaways—forced fumbles on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during a “tush push” in Week 13 and Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs in Week 16—arguably stole wins for the Bears against two playoff opponents.

Even so, win or lose, Wright’s Week 1 pick-six certainly was picture-perfect.

And it wasn’t alone among elite Bears plays, either.

Williams, as we knew shortly after it happened, also earned himself a +2.0 PFF grade for his incredible game-winning touchdown toss to DJ Moore against the Packers in Week 16. Even more special: his was the only throw this year to earn that distinction. How far the Bears have come: to have a quarterback who makes throws so amazing no one else can match it.

Here’s hoping for a few more top-ranked plays against the Packers this week—and the rest of the playoffs—from the Bears.

