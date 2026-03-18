New 2026 Mock Draft Has Chicago Bears Addressing Major Need at No. 25

The Chicago Bears handled a lot of business in free agency. They added speed on defense, brought in players who fit Dennis Allen’s system, and raised the overall floor of the roster.

But one issue still stands out: the interior defensive line.

That’s where this latest mock draft from Yahoo Sports lands squarely on target.

With the No. 25 overall pick, the Bears are projected to select Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods, a move that directly addresses one of the most obvious gaps on the roster.

Chicago Bears Must Address Defensive Line in 2026 NFL Draft

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chicago’s defensive front had stretches last season when it simply didn’t hold up.

The Bears struggled at times to control the interior, both against the run and on passing downs. Even with offseason additions to the defense, that issue hasn’t been fully solved.

That’s why this projection feels like it has a good chance of becoming reality.

“Woods’ draft day slide stops here with the Bears adding a real home run swing at a position of desperate need,” Yahoo’s Charles McDonald wrote. “Chicago’s defensive line was not stout enough last season and, at his best, Woods can be an impact defender at multiple alignments along the interior. The Bears have tried their hand at a few defensive tackle prospects over the last few years, but Woods has a higher floor than their recent Day 2 ventures.”

Why Peter Woods Fits What Chicago Needs

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (DL29) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Woods brings a combination of strength, leverage, and juice that allows him to line up at multiple spots across the defensive line.

He’s not limited to one role. He can anchor against the run, collapse the pocket, and give the Bears flexibility in how they deploy the rest of their defensive linemen.

For a Bears defense that’s still searching for consistency, Woods offers a higher ceiling than most of the team’s recent additions at the position group.

One Pick Doesn’t Complete the Bears’ Defense

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen speaks during training camp | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Bears have already taken steps to improve all three levels of their defense this offseason.

They added linebacker Devin Bush, signed safety Coby Bryant, and bolstered the defensive line with Neville Gallimore.

But none of those moves fully solves the issue up front.

If Chicago wants to take another step in 2026, it needs more disruption along the interior. That’s the missing piece. Whether Woods is that guy or not remains to be seen.

A Logical First-Round Direction for the Bears

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles before the game at Soldier Field | David Banks-Imagn Images

At No. 25, the Bears may not be in a position to land the top edge rushers on the board. That reality makes defensive tackle a logical pivot, especially if a player with Woods’ profile is still available.

He isn’t the flashiest pick, but it’s the kind of move that can be a force multiplier. Woods would make Gervon Dexter and Montez Sweat, the team’s leading sack producers in 2025, even more effective.

For where the Chicago Bears are right now — trying to build on an NFC North championship — that’s exactly the kind of pick that makes sense.