NFL experts buying into Bears’ surge heading into Week 10 matchup with Giants
The Chicago Bears have been a roller coaster of emotions for NFL experts picking games this season. One week, Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson look like the league's most dangerous QB-head coach tandem. Then comes a game or two when William's 2025 learning curve looks steep.
But after Week 9's four-touchdown performance from the second-year quarterback -- one of which was a touchdown reception -- the Bears are back in the good graces of those experts.
The graces are so good that 90% of them have Chicago upending the New York Giants in Week 10.
It's an odd place for Bears fans to be this late in the season. Normally, Bears Nation is refreshing Tankatahon every Monday morning to see how high Chicago climbed in the NFL Draft order. Now, those same fans are refreshing the NFC North and NFC playoff standings.
Yes, the Bears are relevant again. And if they improve their record to 6-3 with a win over the Giants on Sunday, there could be whispers of Chicago becoming an NFC sleeper team to watch.
There's a chance Week 10 will be another high-scoring affair for the Bears. Chicago enters the game with the 29th-ranked scoring defense (28.4 points per game), while the Giants are 28th (27.7 points per game).
The one difference working in the Bears' favor is the lack of scoring power in Big Blue's offense. Currently ranked 22nd in the NFL (21.9 points per game), Williams and the Bears -- who rank sixth at 26.9 points per game -- should be able to outpace Jaxson Dart and his cast of wounded warriors.
Remember: The Giants will be without Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo, both of whom have been lost for the season with serious injuries.
Expect another big day from the Chicago Bears' rushing game, too. The New York Giants are almost as bad as the Bengals; they're entering the game ranked only one spot ahead of Cincinnati's run defense at No. 31 (150 yards allowed per game).
The combination of D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai should go off once again.
That said, longtime Bears fans are probably experiencing that nervous twitch that comes along with being favored by this much in a game. Maybe it's just unfamiliar territory that's causing it. But this squad still has a lot to prove, and if they roll in Week 10 over a team they're supposed to have little trouble with, trust and confidence will continue to grow.