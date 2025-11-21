The Bears' clutch factor could make them a dangerous team in January
First off, this is not a proclamation that the Bears will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. I'm not even ready to predict that they're going to lock up a playoff spot with the gauntlet they have ahead of them. However, if they make it, then they will be a very tough matchup for whoever they draw.
Winning in the NFL isn't easy. There are no asterisks by the Bears' wins just because they made their fanbase sweat or have had a relatively easy strength of schedule. The Bills, Colts, and Patriots have all had an easy path thus far, too. I don't hear (many) people discrediting their wins or saying they have fraudulent winning records.
The 2025 Bears are much like the 2024 Washington Commanders. They skirt by with a few heart-stopping victories and consistently find a way to win. Not only did the Commanders make the playoffs, but they also won two games on the road. One of which, when they went to Tampa Bay in the wild card round, was won 23-20 with the help of a last-second field goal. They were a game away from the Super Bowl, and way ahead of schedule with a first-year head coach.
Will the Bears repeat last year's performance from Washington? I don't know. I do know this team is a lot more talented than that one was, though. I know they're a lot better in the turnover ratio department, have more weapons on the offensive side of the ball, and a significantly more talented defense. A defense that's suddenly getting healthy for the stretch run, mind you.
No one gave the Commanders a shot to make the postseason last year, let alone make any noise when they got there. The Bears were in a similar spot this season, especially in the loaded NFC North. They've proven their doubters wrong so far, and everyone is still waiting for the Cinderella run to end. I'm forever an optimist, but I'm not so sure it will anytime soon.
Ben Johnson has injected a winning culture into the locker room. The team has learned how to win under him, and they've done so in a variety of ways through the first ten games of the year.
A surefire sign of a good team is one that raises its level of play in one phase of the game while the other two are struggling. While that technically isn't complementary football (it would be if they could finally put a full game together on both sides of the ball), it is "I've got your back" football. Those types of wins can make a team dangerous, and the Bears have patented that brand of football this season.
Special teams came through clutch in wins against the Vikings, Raiders, and Commanders. The offense powered the team to wins against the Cowboys, Bengals, and Giants. The defense completely stifled the Saints' offense in Dennis Allen's revenge game. Say what you will about the quality of opponents, I'm not trying to hear it. The team finds a way.
Any team that can consistently come through with the game on the line in all the ways they have throughout the season is not an opponent to be taken lightly. They certainly won't be overlooked come playoff time.