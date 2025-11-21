Bears' road to the playoffs: Games that matter in Week 12
The Bears currently sit atop the NFC North at 7-3. It's the best record they've had at this point in the year since the 2018 season. This has also been the first year where they've won seven out of their past eight games since that point.
Simply put, they're humming right now. Still, the playoffs are a distant thought with seven games to go. A lot can change in that span, for better or worse. The Bears' schedule also gets considerably more difficult from here.
According to ESPN's Power Index, they've had the fifth-easiest Strength Of Schedule (SOS) to date. However, they have the second-most difficult remaining strength of schedule. Only one of their remaining opponents has a losing record, and five of their remaining games will be played against teams that would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. We're quickly going to find out just how good this Bears team is.
Pro Football Focus lists the Bears as one of the teams with the most at stake when it comes to their playoff chances this weekend. With a win, they will have a 69% of punching their ticket to the Big Game. Meanwhile, a loss would put them at 40%.
They obviously would ensure that they have sole possession of the North with a win against Pittsburgh. However, the schedule becomes a bit more confusing when it comes to which other teams Bears fans should be rooting for this weekend. What other outcomes would help Chicago in their playoff race?
Giants win on the road against the Lions
The Bears are heavily rooting for Jameis Winston for the second straight week. Not exactly a great spot to be in, but hey, he did almost come away with an upset win over Green Bay on Sunday.. Vegas is all on Detroit in this one, as the Giants are 10.5-point underdogs on the road. A loss would drop the Lions to 6-5 and deal a heavy blow to their playoff chances in the loaded NFC. Unfortunately, they play well on the road and tend to be really solid coming off a loss. Still, a guy can dream, right?
Vikings get a road win over the Packers
Bears fans will be popping bottles if JJ McCarthy has his breakout game and the Vikings beat the Packers on the road. They won't be alone...
All jokes aside, Chicago ended any hope the Vikings had of making the playoffs last week. They're no longer a threat and are playing for pride at this point. There's plenty of pride to take away from beating your hated rivals, who are in the thick of the playoff race at 6-3-1, on their own turf. Vegas also likes Green Bay's odds in this one, as they enter the game as 6.5-point favorites.
Panthers win on the road against the 49ers
The 49ers, who have survived the plague running rampant through their roster, are one of the league's peskiest teams. Chicago is currently one game ahead of San Francisco in the standings, and a loss to the Panthers on Monday night would open the door for the Bears to pull away. Meanwhile, the Panthers would re-enter the thick of the playoff race with a win, as they would move to 7-5. Unfortunately, the 49ers are 7-point favorites at home.
The Buccaneers get a road win against the Rams
The Rams, who are 6.5-point favorites over Tampa Bay on Sunday night, look like the best team in the conference right now. They're currently tied with the Eagles at 8-2, but have looked much more impressive in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have been fading with two straight losses. They're still extremely talented, though, and you can never count out Baker Mayfield.
This one isn't absolutely vital to Chicago (and you could actually spin it the opposite direction if you think the Panthers are going to mount a comeback in the NFC South), but there is actually a world where the Bears are the NFC's number one seed in eight days. That world would only be possible if the Bucs could come away with an upset win, though.
Cowboys win at home against Philadelphia
This one feels like it will be a lot closer than it looks on paper. The Eagles are a soap opera this season, and Dallas hasn't lost a home game to a divisional opponent in eight years. That's absolutely ridiculous.
As I mentioned above, the Bears could be the top seed in the NFC by beating Philadelphia if things shake their way. They would need the Cowboys, who are 3-point home underdogs, to come away with an upset win over the reigning champs for that to be possible.
How awesome would it be if the narrative went from "The Bears are the most fraudulent 7-3 team of all time" to "The Bears are the most fraudulent number one seed, 9-3, team of all time."?
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.