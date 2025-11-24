PFF Grades are in: Here's who led the Chicago Bears' defense in Week 12 vs. Steelers

The Chicago Bears' defense deserves a lot of credit for the effort that Dennis Allen's crew put forth against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12.

Sure, there were moments when it looked like the Bears couldn't stop the Steelers' running game if their lives depended on it, but that was to be expected with all three starting linebackers missing the contest with injury.

What matters most is the players who did start for Chicago came up big when it mattered most, and helped power the Bears to their eighth win of the season.

Remember: even though the final score was 31-28, the Bears' defense only allowed 21 of those points.

Pro Football Focus was impressed with a handful of performers on the Bears who weren't exactly household names when the season started.

It begins with cornerback Nahshon Wright, who's suddenly emerged as one of the best cover cornerbacks in the NFL. He scored a near-elite 82.7 grade from PFF, including an astounding 88.0 in coverage. Wright is tied with teammate Kevin Byard III for the NFL lead in interceptions (5) after making this remarkable sideline snag against the Steelers:

Most interceptions in the NFL this season:



🐻 Nahshon Wright - 5

🐻 Kevin Byard - 5pic.twitter.com/V5yESA4CSX — PFF (@PFF) November 23, 2025

Byard earned the second-highest PFF grade on the Bears' defense in Week 12 with a 71.8. His tackling grade -- 80.9 -- powered his final score. Byard has been fantastic in 2025 and could be on track for an All-Pro nod if he continues his current level of play.

Next up is linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, whose 69.1 grade is pretty remarkable considering it was his first start of the season. He ended Week 12 second on the Bears with 14 tackles.

And how about Bears' newcomer Joe Tryon-Shoyinka? His 68.6 grade was the fourth-highest PFF score on defense for players who logged at least 20 snaps. He registered three tackles and a QB hurry in his limited action.

Last but not least is Montez Sweat, who totaled three tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks. Sweat is picking up steam as the season marches on, is beginning to look like the premier edge rusher the Chicago Bears need him to be.