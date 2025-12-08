PFF Grades are in: Here's who led the Bears on offense against the Packers in Week 14

The Chicago Bears didn't get the result they were hoping for in Week 14 against the Green Bay Packers. Their road trip to Lambeau Field ended in a disappointing 28-21 loss, and the way the game ended made the normal bitter taste of defeat even worse.

Caleb Williams, with less than 30 seconds to play, lofted what may have been his worst pass of the game to a well-covered Cole Kmet in the end zone. The result was a game-ending interception that sent the Bears back to Chicago at 9-4 and in second place in the NFC North.

The Bears also lost hold of the No. 1 seed in the NFC, sliding all the way down to No. 7.

Yep, life comes at you fast in the NFL.

#Bears HC Ben Johnson said on @ESPN1000 that after watching the film, the final play-call idea worked:



Cole Kmet’s defender dropped to D’Andre Swift, and DJ Moore’s defender, Keisean Nixon, made a heads-up play to cover Kmet and grab the INT.



Johnson said that if Caleb had… https://t.co/GLXnO4mhzp pic.twitter.com/rTrB7eg8ME — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 8, 2025

Despite the outcome, there were a few Chicago Bears players who performed well on offense, according to Pro Football Focus's Week 14 grades.

Bears' Pro Football Focus Grades, Week 14: Offense

The leader of the pack (no pun intended) was left guard Joe Thuney, who finished Week 14 with an elite 93.4 grade. His 92.2 run-blocking score was outstanding; he was a big reason why D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai combined for 120 rushing yards against a stout Packers defense.

Rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III made the most of his opportunities against Green Bay. He earned a 76.3 grade and was Chicago's leading receiver, finishing with a team high in targets (6), catches (4), and receiving yards (67). He left no doubt that he's the future of this team's wide receiver corps alongside Rome Odunze, who missed Week 14 with a foot injury.

Next up on PFF's Bears honor roll is tight end Cole Kmet, whose 70.3 grade ranked third among Chicago's regular starters. He was an asset as a pass protector; he scored a 77.3 in pass protection.

And how about left tackle Ozzy Trapilo? Much like Burden, Trapilo's opportunities have increased in recent weeks, and he's quickly proving that he should be in the Bears' long-term plans opposite Darnell Wright. Trapilo finished Week 14 with the Bears' fourth-best grade on offense with a 70.2.

The most impressive thing about Trapilo's performance was his pass-blocking grade. The second-round pick earned an elite 91.1.

But with the good comes some bad, and the worst of the Bears in Week 14, according to PFF, was wide receiver DJ Moore.

Moore ended the game with a 51.4, and his frustrated look at the end of the game didn't help his cause. He was nearly invisible, and finished with just one catch for -4 yards.

DJ Moore is the Bears' highest paid offensive player



4 of his last 5 games:



1 catch for -4 yards

2 catches for 17 yards

1 catch for 18 yards

0 catches for 0 yards



it's just not good enough https://t.co/agpnryOoz2 pic.twitter.com/0Ui5fC3vW0 — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) December 8, 2025

Surprisingly, rookie running back Kyle Monangai was the third-lowest graded Bear on offense (Durham Smythe was second-worst) with a 53.5 grade. His score was demolished by an incredibly bad 13.9 pass-blocking grade.

Still, you'd be hard-pressed to find any Bears fan who doesn't appreciate how hard Monangai runs, and how reliable he is every time his number is called. He finished Week 14 with 14 carries for 57 yards (4.1 yards per carry).

As for Caleb Williams, the second-year QB scored a 60.6, which is his second-worst Pro Football Focus grade in 2025. His game-ending interception certainly didn't help his cause. Williams completed 19 of 35 passes for 186 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He added 15 rushing yards on four carries.