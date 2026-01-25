Should Bears Consider a Familiar Star for Pass Rush Woes?

Alexa, cue 'Return of the Mack' by Mark Morrison.

The Bears desperately need to improve their struggling pass-rush this offseason. I think they might be able to do that by bringing in an old fan-favorite, Khalil Mack. It looks like the future Hall of Famer will hit free agency after four years with the Chargers, and I think he makes a lot of sense for Chicago.

Mack might be coming off the second-lowest sack total (5.5 sacks) of his career, but he missed five games with a dislocated elbow injury. He still has a lot of gas left in the tank and would be a valuable addition to the Bears' defensive front. Even with five games on the shelf, he would've only been a half-sack behind Gervon Dexter Sr. for second place on the team.

The fact that he is now entering the twilight of his career and is coming off an underwhelming season (for his HOF standards) means that he could be somewhat of a bargain in free agency. If he gets paid somewhere in the $12-15 million range (which seems likely), then he would be well worth the price of admission.

The 2026 NFL Draft might feature a wealth of talent at edge rusher, but it's also loaded at defensive tackle. Meanwhile, I personally don't think there is a pending free agent DT that should interest Chicago enough to take a chance on him. Adding a player of Mack's caliber in free agency could allow them focus their attention on the defensive interior (and virtually everywhere else on the defensive side of the ball) in the draft.

While the Chargers would ideally like Mack to finish his career in Los Angeles, questions persist as to whether they would be able to bring back both him and Odafe Oweh, who finished second on the team with 7.5 sacks in 12 games. Considering Oweh's age (27) and the fact that they traded ascending safety Ahohi Gilman and a fifth-round pick for him in October, it seems like he might be someone they might prioritize bringing back. It would also be difficult to justify with Tuli Tuipulotu's recent ascension, as he led the team with 13 sacks.

Would the feeling be mutual from Mack's end?

I think there are a number of factors to believe that Chicago would (once again) be a great fit for the next step in his career.

At 34 years old, Mack will also be looking to close out his career with a contender. The Bears were a play away from being a game away from the Super Bowl this season. While their pass-rush played well in the Divisional Round loss to Los Angeles, it was often considered the potential Achilles heel to a Super Bowl run this season.

Mack would certainly fix that.

There can occasionally be hurt feelings when it comes to these situations, as Bears' GM Ryan Poles shipped him out of town in what was basically his first move on the job. However, even though his time in Chicago ended even more disappointingly than the Stranger Things franchise, I don't think Mack holds any ill will towards the Bears organization. In fact, he actually seemed to cherish his time in the Windy City.

There are questions regarding which team Khalil Mack belongs to, as he had similar success with the Raiders, Bears, and Chargers throughout his career.

It may be an arbitrary conversation, but the Bears could end that discussion if they decide to bring him back for another run in free agency. I personally hope they do.