Should Bears' fans be rooting for the Eagles or 49ers today?

The Bears came away with a miraculous 31-27 win over the Packers on Saturday night. They outscored Green Bay 28-6 in the second half and scored three touchdowns in the final 10 minutes of the game.

It was the type of win that could launch the team on a long postseason run. However, before they can look forward to that run, they need to take it one game at a time. They now have their sights set on the Divisional Round, where they'll face off against either the Rams or Eagles, depending on the outcome of this afternoon's game between San Francisco and Philadelphia.

If the 49ers can win on the road, then the Bears will host the Eagles in a rematch of their Week 13 matchup. If Philly wins, then the Bears will host the Rams.

Which outcome should the Bears be rooting for?

Honestly, I think we've reached a point where neither matchup is all that daunting for Chicago. The Eagles and Rams are in similar positions as two of the NFC's most talented teams that have stumbled a bit late in the season. With that said, they win in different ways, and that's where I think there is a clear answer as to who Bears fans should be rooting for.

As crazy as it sounds, I think Chicago matches up with the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles much better than they do the Rams. The Bears should be rooting for them to beat San Francisco today.

While the Eagles tend to play their best football in the playoffs, they are more susceptible right now than they've been in years past. Their offense has been squarely in the middle of the pack this season, and their running game has struggled to get much going.

They win by playing suffocating defense, but the Bears' offense already proved they can go toe-to-toe with that defense this season. The Bears came away with an impressive 24-15 win over Philadelphia on their own turf in Week 13. They ran over their usually stout defensive front for 281 yards on the ground. While they'd be hard-pressed to repeat that performance, I think they have a better chance of holding their own on offense than their defense would at holding their own against the Rams' potent offense.

Speaking of stout defenses, the Rams also have one of those (even if they stumbled a bit in recent weeks). However, their biggest strength is on the offensive side of the ball. I'm not sure the Bears' defense would be able to contain Matt Stafford and the Rams' stacked offensive attack. They led the league with nearly 400 yards per game this season, and the MVP frontrunner, who threw for over 4700 yards, 46 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions, is one of the major reasons that was the case.

Looking at the bigger picture, I also think the Rams have a better chance of beating the Seahawks in Seattle than the 49ers do (call me cynical, but I have little-to-no faith in their defense, either). That hypothetical would put the Bears in a position where they'd actually host the NFC Championship Game against the Rams, as opposed to potentially playing in Seattle if they can get past the Eagles.

That's a story for another day (hopefully sometime next week), though. Right now, the Bears need to keep their focus on the Divisional Round.

It's tough to beat a good team twice in one season, but I think a matchup against Philadelphia gives the Bears their best chance to move on to the Conference Championship.