The Cardiac Bears make history in their incredible Wild Card win over Green Bay

It was a tale of two halves for the Bears. They were down 21-3 at halftime and looked completely lethargic at virtually every turn. It was as disastrous a first-half performance as imaginable.

Then the second half happened, and they started playing complementary football. While they only added three points in the third quarter, that was when the tide turned.

Even when the Packers seemed to halt their momentum, they promptly answered. Even when they looked to be down and out, they found a way to have a puncher's chance. After a first half in which they seemed to be allergic to the end zone, they found it four times in the second.

They outscored Green Bay 28-6 over the second half and came away with a miraculous 31-27 win over their hated division rivals. They also made history in the process.

Chicago erases a 21-6 fourth-quarter deficit for the Bears’ biggest postseason comeback in franchise history: pic.twitter.com/8QNgMtgOYZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2026

Even more miraculously, they also became only the fourth team in NFL history to overcome a 15-point fourth-quarter point differential. That really puts what they accomplished tonight into perspective.

The Bears with a comeback for the ages 🔥



Before tonight, NFL postseason teams were just 3-158 all-time when trailing by 15+ entering the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/BXLb8e8OsX — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) January 11, 2026

What the Bears did tonight was not normal. What they've done this entire season has not been normal. Even in the face of adversity, they don't blink. Even while staring a heartbreaking loss to their division rival and a LONG offseason in the eyes, they find a way to steal victory from the jaws of defeat.

Time will tell if they hoist the Lombardi when all is said and done, but this squad really might be a team of destiny.