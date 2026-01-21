The Bears announce the signing of 14 players to future contracts

Each team can carry 90 players on its offseason roster. As such, this is the part of the year where teams with nothing less to play for sign players to futures contracts for the upcoming season.

The Bears announced the signing of 14 players to futures contracts today, and there are some familiar names in the bunch.

Many of the players were on the Bears' practice squad this season. One of the more noteworthy names is Brittain Brown, who had five carries for 37 yards and a touchdown after being called up for the Week 9 game against Cincinnati.

Dallis Flowers is another noteworthy name, as he won All-Rookie honors as a return specialist in 2022. Receivers JP Richardson and Maurice Alexander were also training camp and preseason standouts in August.

Notably, the Bears also announced the signing of linebacker Nephi Sewell, who is the brother of Noah and Penei Sewell. He began his career in New Orleans under Bears' defensive coordinator Dennis Allen when he was still the Saints' head coach in 2022. He remained with the team through Allen's tenure, too.

While Nephi might not be as good an athlete as Noah, he should at least have a leg up on other newly-added 'backers due to his knowledge of Allen's system. The fact that Allen wanted to bring him to Chicago is a good sign, too. Nobody had any expectations for D'Marco Jackson when he signed with the Bears before the season began, either. Much like Sewell, he played primarily on special teams during his time in the Big Easy. He made a massive impact when his opportunity came this year, though.

The odds may be stacked against every player signed to a futures contract today, but they will still have an opportunity to make a name for themselves in August. This was the first step in that process.