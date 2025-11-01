The Bengals' Defense Ranks:

- 32nd in rushing yards/game (152)

- 31st in passing yards/game (256)

- 29th in sack rate (4.1%)

- 31st in 3rd down defense (48.5%)

- 32nd in points/game (31.6)

- 31st in yards/play (6.2)

- 30th in RZ stop %

- 31st in EPA