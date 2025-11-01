Chicago Bears' depleted RB room could open the door for preseason standout
The Bears' running back room has decided to dress up as 14th-century Europeans for Halloween. The plague has run rampant through the Eric Bienemy-coached position group.
D'Andre Swift, who's been nursing a groin injury, and Roschon Johnson, who has a back injury, have both been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Kyle Monangai and Travis Homer are now the only two healthy backs on the roster. I like what I've seen from the former, but that's still not a great position to be in. I do think they could have an ace up their sleeve in Brittain Brown, though.
I know some might be asking, "Who is Brittain Brown?". That's understandable. I, too, forgot about him until it became clear that Swift would probably miss the Bengals game. He's the guy who put up 73 yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills less than a week after landing in O'Hare. I know it was a preseason game against a Bills team that was giving roughly 25% effort (based on the 38-0 final score in Chicago's favor), but he made enough of an impression to stick around on the practice squad.
Not only did he stick around on the practice squad, but he's also the only running back employed there. That's far from insignificant, with 2024 preseason darling Ian Wheeler also vying for the same job. The Bears coaching staff felt comfortable with Brown being the next man up if the plague were to hit, and that's exactly the position they find themselves in right now.
I fully expect the Bengals to get a heavy dose of Monangai on Sunday. He's been impressive whenever he's been given an opportunity this season, and I think he could be in line for a big game. However, Homer has only carried the ball six times throughout his three seasons in Chicago. He's strictly a special teams ace and is almost out of position taking carries out of the backfield. I think Brown is the one who will spell him when he needs a breather, and I think he'll more than hold his own in the process.
The Bengals have been gashed for a league-worst 151.9 rushing yards per game by opposing offenses. They're also going to be without their best defensive lineman (and defensive player), Trey Hendrickson, on Sunday. The matchup truly doesn't get any better, and the Bears will have a few running backs who will be eager to make the most of their opportunity.
Chicago's depleted running back room will be a storyline leading up to the game. I think the way they perform through the attrition will be an entirely different story after it.