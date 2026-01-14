The Bears left no stone unturned in their conquest to find the right head coach

The Bears' front office did the most anti-Bears thing possible last offseason. They went out and backed up the Brinks Truck for the most coveted candidate on the market. Ben Johnson immediately became one of the league's highest-paid head coaches with a five-year, $65 million contract (which is currently tied for eighth in annual value).

He was (clearly) worth every penny.

Some believe that the choice was an easy one. Ben Johnson reportedly ended his interview by saying that Chicago was his top choice (of presumably a handful of destinations).

While the feeling was clearly mutual, the Bears were still thorough in their search. When all was said and done, they interviewed as many as 19 candidates. The choice may have been clear all along, but that wasn't going to stop them from turning over every stone to make sure they were getting the right guy.

After years of suffering through the Marc Trestman, John Fox, Matt Nagy, and Matt Eberflus's of the world, their thorough approach was refreshing. It was appreciated. It was a clear indication that they learned from their previous deficiencies.

ESPN reporter Dianna Russini shed some more light on their vast search today. It makes their process look even better in hindsight.

The Bears’ process last year was a good one. Their HC candidates were put through situational football scenarios and asked to explain, in real time, how they’d manage key decisions. Sure hope every team is doing that this time around too! — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 14, 2026

There are currently nine teams looking for a new head coach, and they would be smart to implement a similar scenario into their interviews. Situational awareness is one of the most important responsibilities of a head coach, and it's also one of the clearest indicators of those who have it and those who don't. We saw that on countless occasions with Eberflus, who seemed to be well in over his head as the man in front of the room.

Ben Johnson, on the other hand, has been a breath of fresh air in that regard. While his ultra-aggressive coaching style (specifically his willingness to go for it on seemingly any fourth down) might eventually cause them to lose a game that they could otherwise win, it has yet to do so thus far. Conversely, his ability to manage the game has contributed to every win they've had this year.

The Bears testing Johnson's situational awareness might not have meant much to him during the interview process, but I'm sure it further proved that he was the guy. It's a process that will probably be adopted by other teams looking to replicate their success.

Chicago has suddenly become the model of how to get it right when it comes to finding the right head coach. What a world we live in.