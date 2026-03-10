Top Needs the Bears Still Must Address in Free Agency

The first day of the 2026 NFL free agency period was a hectic one, and the Chicago Bears were major players. After re-signing D'Marco Jackson to a two-year deal, the Bears agreed to terms on a two-year deal with defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, a three-year, $40 million deal with safety Coby Bryant, and then a three-year, $30 million deal with linebacker Devin Bush.

Despite the big spending, however, the Bears still have plenty of needs to address. Re-signing Braxton Jones to a one-year, $10 million contract later in the day was probably the best solution to their left tackle problem, but here are three more positions that could use a boost.

1. Defensive End

Free agency solution: Trey Hendrickson

The biggest surprise of Day 1 of free agency, in my opinion, is that defensive end Trey Hendrickson is still available. After posting 17.5 sacks in 2023 and again in 2024, Hendrickson spent pretty much all of 2025 trying to force his way out of Cincinnati. Now he's a free agent, but he still hasn't agreed to terms on a deal.

As long as he isn't demanding north of $30 million per year, the Bears should be making an aggressive push for Hendrickson. Chicago's pass rush was among the NFL's worst in 2025, and nothing they've done so far suggests that it's going to get any better. Adding Hendrickson, however, would give them the second-best pass rusher in the NFC North, behind only Micah Parsons, and would also elevate Montez Sweat, too.

Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

2. Safety

Free agency solution: Jaquan Brisker or Kevin Byard III

Even after the signing of Coby Bryant, the Bears still have just one safety under contract. Both Brisker and Byard had good years in 2025, and one of them should be brought back on a new deal. Kevin Byard's All-Pro award in 2025 gives him a strong advantage, but Brisker is younger and faster, which would fit the mould of Chicago's 2026 free agency class thus far.

Whichever starter they choose, Byard or Brisker, Ryan Poles just needs to get a deal done before he loses both to the open market.

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

3. Wide Receiver

Free agency solution: Darnell Mooney

The Falcons have released wide receiver Darnell Mooney after an injury-riddled 2025 season, offering the Bears the perfect reunion opportunity. They need a veteran WR3 after Olamide Zaccheaus departed in free agency, and Mooney's contract would likely be a reasonable one, with Spotrac's estimated market value for him sitting at just $7.6 million per year.

Jahdae Walker is the current WR3 on Chicago's depth chart, but he appeared in just three games in his rookie season and could use some more experience before he's ready for that role. Mooney, however, fits the bill and would bring a fan-favorite back to the Windy City.