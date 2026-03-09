Bears Updated Depth Chart After Devin Bush, Coby Bryant, and Neville Gallimore Deals

The Chicago Bears have spent the early portion of 2026 free agency reshaping the middle of their defense.

By agreeing to deals with linebacker Devin Bush, safety Coby Bryant, and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, Chicago added three players who are expected to play meaningful roles in 2026.

Bush and Bryant project as starters, while Gallimore strengthens the interior defensive line rotation. With those additions in place, the Bears’ depth chart is starting to take shape.

Here’s how the roster could look heading into the next phase of the offseason.

Bears’ Updated Defensive Depth Chart After First Wave of Free Agency

EDGE:

Montez Sweat (starter)

Austin Booker (starter)

Dayo Odeyingbo

Daniel Hardy

DT:

Gervon Dexter Sr. (starter)

Grady Jarrett (starter)

Neville Gallimore

Shemar Turner

LB:

Devin Bush (starter)

T.J. Edwards (starter)

D’Marco Jackson

Noah Sewell

Ruben Hyppolite

CB:

Jaylon Johnson (starter)

Tyrique Stevenson (starter)

Kyler Gordon (starter)

Terell Smith

Josh Blackwell

S:

Coby Bryant (starter)

Bush’s arrival stabilizes the linebacker group, while Bryant gives the Bears the only safety on the roster right now.

Gallimore, meanwhile, adds needed depth and rotational pass-rush potential on the interior defensive line.

What the Chicago Bears' New Depth Chart Reveals

The Bears’ offseason approach is becoming clearer.

Chicago is prioritizing speed and versatility on defense, particularly in the middle of the field. Bush adds athleticism at linebacker, Bryant strengthens the safety position, and Gallimore helps reinforce the defensive interior.

With free agency still ongoing and the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, this projected depth chart will continue to evolve. But the Bears’ early moves have already provided a clearer picture of how the roster could look when the 2026 season begins.