Watch Out For A Caleb Williams Dark House MVP Candidate In 2026

The quarterback draft class of 2024 has featured heavily into awards season the last two years, with Jayden Daniels taking home Rookie of the Year honors and Drake Maye finishing up 2025 as the runner-up for MVP. 2026 might well be the year of Caleb Williams.

The Chicago Bears quarterback is currently 10th overall in MVP odds (+1500) for next year according to DraftKings, tied with Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and just behind this past year’s defending MVP, Matthew Stafford. (Buffalo’s Josh Allen currently leads the field at +550, followed closely by the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson.)

But the sportsbook says voters have a clear favorite for who they’re putting their money on in 2026: the “Iceman” himself.

Of course, sportsbooks and bets are no indicator of what will actually happen on the field. From injuries to regression, a lot of things can take place. But it’s encouraging to see this many people interested in what Williams will do next season after his franchise-record setting campaign (3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns, seven interceptions).

The most-bet player to win next year's MVP award?



Caleb Williams 🧊 pic.twitter.com/z8oqgOx0vT — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 9, 2026

One thing feeding the Williams hype train going forward? His highlight-reel potential.

Like it or not, MVP is not just a statistical award. It’s also about narratives. Repeatedly dominating in the clutch and pulling out insane last-second victories, including against the Packers, as well as his must-see-it-to-believe-it throws have elevated him firmly into appointment-television status. He’ll have plenty of primetime opportunities to make his case for the big award next year.

On top of that, his growing comfort in Ben Johnson’s offense are a major draw going forward. We saw Williams get better as the year progressed into simply managing the offense and minimizing mistakes. By the end, though, he was thriving in it. This year, he won’t be coming in trying to digest what his coach wants from him. He and the rest of the offense will be able to hit the ground running, and the supporting cast Johnson and Williams have around them, from the offensive line to the solid pass-catching corps led by DJ Moore and Colston Loveland, should be more than good enough to dominate.

Last year was good, but Williams is still nowhere near his limit as a player. If he takes the leap we’re expecting in 2026, MVP is only the start of what he and the Bears might accomplish.

