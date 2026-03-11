Bears Must Beware of a Larry Ogunjobi Situation with Maxx Crosby

The shocking cancelation of the Maxx Crosby trade by the Raiders to the Baltimore Ravens must take every Bears fan back a few years.

Although definitely on a lesser scale, it already occurred for GM Ryan Poles. His very first signing in free agency of 2022 ended abruptly. As reporters waited in the Halas Hall press room to hear from Poles about free agency, the signing of defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was voided because the Bears didn't like the results of his physical.

The difference in this case is Crosby was traded and not signed, and this all makes for an even bigger disaster.

Several teams have altered their free agency approaches because of Crosby being dealt. Maybe the biggest loser in this was Dallas, which Fox Sports reported as offering a first-round and second-round pick. Other reports said it was a first-rounder this year, second-rounder next year and a player.

After Larry Ogunjobi failed a physical, the Bears have signed Justin Jones instead. https://t.co/yt57HIVcYW — Bears History (@ChiBearsHistory) March 18, 2022

Baltimore gave up two first-round picks for him but upon an examination they Ravens determined he wasn't up to their physical standards. This all looks rather fishy because it was the Raiders who signed away free agent center Tyler Lindberbaum from Baltimore at a ridiculous $81 million deal for three years when the Ravens wanted him back. Hmmm. The cynical might say they did this as retribution.

Domino effect

Since then, the Cowboys went out and traded a fourth-round pick to Green Bay for edge rusher Rashan Gary and added his salary and bonus payment to their salary cap commitment.

Great... Now we have to hear Bears Twitter with the delusion that Maxx Crosby could be a Bear 🙄 — Adam Mason (@adamhmason) March 11, 2026

Now there will be all kinds of speculation about who could take Crosby off the hands of the Raiders.

The Dallas Cowboys fell short in the Maxx Crosby sweepstakes. The Bears were reported by SI's Albert Breer to have kept an eye on the situation without getting in an offer.

Edge rusher is still something the Bears have only addressed in a minor way by bringing in Kentavius Street. In fact, they haven't really addressed it because Street is only a reserve defensive end in a 3-4 scheme in Atlanta. He's no edge player. He weighs 315 pounds. That's even bigger than Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen likes, and he likes them stout.

IS THE BEARS — MAXX CROSBY DREAM STILL ALIVE?!! https://t.co/EtXQcymhb1 pic.twitter.com/PASLaJ8Bwr — Bearsszn (@bearszn) March 11, 2026

Street equates to a tackle who could slide outside on very rare occasion in the Bears' scheme.

The need is there

So, there is still a gaping hole at the end position for the Bears with Dominique Robinson now in Houston and Dayo Odeyingbo expected to be less than 100% when training camp starts due to the torn Achilles he suffered at the start of November.

The need is there and it would have been a position for the Bears to address in the draft or later free agency when it's cheaper.

If the Bears do trade for Maxx Crosby I'd expect the price not be 2 firsts.



Maybe a 1st and a 2nd.



Just pure speculation on my part but I think this definitely puts Chicago back in play. I think the medicals are fine but not "2 first round picks" fine. — Dave (@davebftv) March 11, 2026

When you study what the Bears have done so far in free agency, they've been frugal. They could make a move that many of those interested in Crosby before can't make, because those teams jumped right into free agency after losing out on the Raiders pass rusher and signed other players.

Perhaps the Bears could get involved in this and take Crosby off the Raiders' hands in a trade. Vegas is definitely going to need to lose that salary now after committing so much to Linderbaum.

The whole issue is whether the Bears would be facing another Ogunjobi issue.

Crosby reportedly had surgery to repair meniscus damage and the Ravens used this as a reason to negate the trade. Such surgeries are not usually long-term problems, maybe four months for complete recovery.

Realistically it’s doubtful Poles would be interested in Maxx Crosby. Only way I could see it is if the price is reduced to below a 1st round pick. — 🗽Sam (@CalebIsHim) March 11, 2026

Just as the Bears did earlier, they need to keep an eye on it again and be ready to move. But if they were thinking of making an offer, then it needs to be a lot less now. Crosby is to be treated as damaged goods. The Raiders should not get the same amount they got from the Ravens.

Maybe a first next year and a third now for an offer, or two seconds from this year. At this point, though, the Bears appear to have a good plan to be sound in their approach to free agency and to build in the draft. Trading picks for Crosby would trash that plan.

The Bears have been through this type of thing before and should be in no hurry to get involved unless they're 100% sure about his health and get him at a bargain basement price. No first-rounder from this year should be part of it.

It’s caveat emptor—let the buyer beware.

Mike Florio on the NFL not awarding the Bears comp picks for Ian Cunningham:



"This is one of the most ridiculous unforced errors I've ever seen the NFL commit.”pic.twitter.com/b8Z1URWeDz — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) March 10, 2026

