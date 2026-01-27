Well-Respected Dolphins Coach Named Someone to Watch for Bears' RB Coach Job

It sounds like the Bears could be replacing an Eric with an Eric. Chicago Tribune reporter Brad Biggs mentioned Eric Studesville as a name to watch for the Bears running back coach job previously held by Eric Bieniemy, who accepted a job to return to Kansas City as their offensive coordinator.

A name to keep an eye on for #Bears RB coaching position? Eric Studesville. Worked for the team from 1997-2000. More importantly, worked two seasons with Ben Johnson in Miami. Studesville has a wealth of experience and has always been well regarded. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) January 27, 2026

While Bieniemy would be a difficult man to replace, Studesville would be the perfect candidate to do so. He is one of the league's most well-respected running back coaches.

In fact, Studesville has been so highly regarded that he has survived three head coaching tenures in Miami. He's enjoyed the lack of state income tax in Miami since 2017.

Before that, he was the Broncos running back coach (and briefly became their interim head coach) from 2010 to 2016. He outlasted four head coaches during his time in Denver. He also played under two head coaches during his previous stint with Buffalo from 2004 through 2009.

The man just doesn't get fired.

His list of responsibilities grew exponentially during his time in Miami. He was named their co-offensive coordinator in 2021 and has been their associate head coach since 2022. While the running back position might be his specialty, his versatility makes him an ideal candidate looking to fill a coaching vacancy.

So, if he's such a highly coveted candidate, then why would he choose to come to Chicago and take a lesser position than he could potentially otherwise get?

Well, why would Eric Bieniemy do the same last year? Probably because he believes in what Ben Johnson is building.

There's another important factor that could lead him to choose Chicago over other potential opportunities. They actually gave him his first coaching job in the pros when they hired him as an offensive quality control coach way back in 1997. He stayed in Chicago as a wide receivers coach & assistant special teams coach through the 2000 season.

The 58-year-old is also from Madison and went to school at UW-Whitewater. Could it be a reach to say that coming home might be a factor in where he decides to take the next step in his career? Sure. With that said, when Brad Biggs says to keep an eye on a candidate, it would probably be wise to do so.