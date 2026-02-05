Why Chicago Bears Shouldn’t Fear Coaching Brain Drain

They say imitation is the best form of flattery, and that the NFL is a “copycat” league. So naturally, when everyone saw the Chicago Bears look like they’re about to become a rising superpower, the league said, “Let me get the guys who made it happen.”

Now, Ian Cunningham is gone, hired away by the Atlanta Falcons to be their general manager after all the dutiful years as Ryan Poles’ assistant.

Declan Doyle will now take over as Lamar Jackson’s offensive coordinator in Baltimore under new head coach Jesse Minter, who apparently wants a piece of whatever Ben Johnson just cooked up with Caleb Williams.

Eric Bieniemy got his old job back as offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs after one year of coaching D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai into arguably the NFL’s best running back duo.

Defensive backs coach Al Harris has had teams blowing up his phone for defensive coordinator interviews, though he’s so far stayed put in Chicago.

So it’s natural to wonder if the Bears will be affected by this brain drain within the organization just one year into the Bears’ ascension to the top of the NFC ranks. But former Bears Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long says fans needn’t be worried about the future of the coaching staff.

Why? Because the main man, Ben Johnson himself, is locked in for the foreseeable future.

“The best offensive mind in our building is our head coach,” Long told CHGO of his old squad. “Often times, we see, it’s just the cost of being boss. When you’re a good team, you lose coaches. You get attrition upstairs. That ain’t happening for our big brain. Our supercomputer is still there. And when they take the field week one 2026, it’s going to be the best version of the Ben Johnson Chicago Bears. And that’s exciting.”

“When they take the field week one 2026, it’s going to be the best version of the Ben Johnson Chicago Bears.”@Ky1eLong on the coaching in Chicago: pic.twitter.com/0igtCZhqPn — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) February 5, 2026

Yes, it is, Kyle. Yes, it is.

Now, it’s important to note that it doesn’t always work out this way when it comes to hiring the hotshot offensive coordinator as a head coach. In plenty of cases, we see guys who can scheme up the offense just fine but can’t find a good defensive counterbalance to save their lives. [Looking at you, Marc Trestman.] And there are plenty of “CEO” head coaches, whether offensive, defensive, or special teams-minded, who can manage the churn just fine.

But when you have the guy like Johnson who can be both the offensive guru and a good overall coach, you can’t him up. And right now, it feels like the Bears have their own potential Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes combo in Johnson and Caleb Williams. You know where they’re going to be for the foreseeable future, and their stardom will attract great minds off aura alone.

Johnson will obviously need to hire a strong offensive coordinator to which he can help delegate tasks and do a good job of teaching the system to players. But he will still retain the play-calling duties as long as he wants them. And as long as Dennis Allen sticks around, he needn’t worry too much about the defense. So there’s no reason to think the Bears will fall off at all in the meantime. (There’s even a fantasy world in which Allen maybe gets head-coaching buzz next year, and Harris can just slide in to head this defense if he leaves. Fingers crossed.)

In the end, this is Johnson’s show, and we’ve seen how much he can hold the mastery of it all in his hands. So why should we expect anything else but an even better Bears team in 2026, no matter who’s departed?

As long as he’s at the top of the food chain, the Bears will be a team to watch.

