Bears Insider Predicts Few Changes on Ben Johnson's Coaching Staff

Eric Bieniemy is gone. Al Harris could be leaving. And suddenly Declan Doyle is an even hotter commodity.

But despite the swirling uncertainly within the Chicago Bears, a long-time team insider said this week he believes Ben Johnson's coaching staff will essentially remain intact for the 2026 season.

Bieniemy left his role as running backs coach to become the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator. Harris, who has long ties to new Steelers' head coach Mike McCarthy as a player and coach, was rumored to be in line for Pittsburgh's defensive coordinator job. After withdrawing his name from the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator job, it sure looked like Declan was staying put. But now Baltimore Ravens' new head coach Jesse Minter has a serious interest in hiring him as the offensive coordinator.

It seems at this point the Bears will retain most of their coaching staff for next season, notes @BradBiggs. pic.twitter.com/QscL4AZNPO — 670 The Score (@thescorechicago) January 29, 2026

Veteran Chicago Tribune Bears reporter Brian Biggs, however, doesn't see the last two dominoes falling.

"It's possible the only change they'll make is replacing the running backs coach," Biggs said Thursday in an interview with 670 The Score. "Declan Doyle probably winds up staying put with the Bears for one more season. I don't think anything materializes for Al Harris in Pittsburgh at this point.

The Cleveland Browns finally hired a new head coach in Todd Monken, and his staff has to be filled out. But despite the rumors and links, the Bears might get away with having a wildly successful season and lose only one coach of Johnson's staff.

Al Harris | Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

