Chicago Bears Rookie Sam Roush is Probably Better Than You at Solving a Rubik's Cube

Have you ever tried to solve a Rubik's Cube but failed to do so? Don't worry, you aren't alone, but Chicago Bears tight end Sam Roush in not in the same company.

The Bears did a deep dive on the third-round pick on the team's official website and Roush revealed he can solve a Rubik's Cube really fast. Like, in 40 seconds fast.

"I can solve the Rubik's Cube in like 40 seconds. There's definitely some people on social media that would clown me for that — they can do it a lot faster," Roush said, before adding he's also learning guitar.

I guess we shouldn't be surprised a guy who went to Stanford is really smart.

While that is a better time than the average person, Roush's time pales in comparison to the world record, which is held by Teodor Zajder, who solved a 3x3 Rubik's Cube in 2.76 seconds.

While Roush isn't hitting that absurd number any time soon, a 40-second Rubik's Cube time is quite impressive and is better than the average person's.

Sam Roush's 2026 outlook

Stanford tight end Sam Roush. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Bears drafting a tight end in the third round when they have Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet was no doubt surprising, but only if you don't dig a bit deeper.

Head coach Ben Johnson ran 13 personnel at the fifth-highest rate in the league last season at 8.52%, but that rate doesn't do justice just how much Johnson and the Bears ran it as the year progressed.

Drafting Roush is a sign that the Bears are going to be putting a heavy emphasis on the formation that sees three tight ends on the field at the same time.

Like Kmet and Loveland, Roush is a great fit for what the Bears want in a third tight end for their tight-end-filled formation.

At 6-foot-6 and 267 pounds, Roush is a physical specimen who can push defenders around as a blocker, which will help to improve Chicago's rushing attack.

"He's a finisher through the whistle," Johnson said of Roush. "I think that showed up on a consistent basis. It didn't matter who he was blocking, could be a big guy, could be a little DB, and he consistently finished through the whistle each and every play."

Roush is also a good athlete and pass-catcher, which makes him a dual threat and that's only going to make defending Chicago's 13 personnel formation more difficult for opposing defenses.

While it looks like the Bears are going to hold on to Kmet for at least another season, they have a natural replacement in Roush should the team part at any point this year or in 2027.