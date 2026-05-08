Bears Rookie Minicamp Begins, and So Does Sam Roush's Development as a Blocker

Full disclosure: My knee-jerk reaction when the Bears drafted Stanford tight end Sam Roush with the 69th pick was, "REALLY? They're drafting their THIRD tight end in the THIRD round?" I liked the player, loved the value, but questioned the need to add another TE. All in all, the grade came out to a B-.

Then I had some time to mull it over, and I honestly see the vision. Not only does Bears head coach Ben Johnson deserve the benefit of the doubt after every single one of their offensive draft picks in his first draft at the helm outplayed their draft position last season, but they also landed a player whose game should seamlessly translate to the pros.

I think they learned from their mistakes last season. One of those mistakes was that they got a bit too pass happy late in the year. Their record-breaking performance against the Eagles on Black Friday could've been a launching point for the running game over the rest of the year, but it instead became somewhat of an unfortunate footnote. They still ran the ball well in the seven games that followed, but their average over just over 122 rushing yards per game was well below the 281-yard explosion against Philly.

Chicago Bears RUN All Over Eagles - HIGHLIGHTS The Bears relied heavily on their running backs, with both D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai each rushing for over 100 yards First time A Bears Duo did this since Walter Payton and Matt Suhey in 1985 pic.twitter.com/DtF2JlrS9N — BEARSKIFILM (@BearskiFilm) November 29, 2025

If they intend to bully opposing defenses in the running game, Roush will certainly help. He's an absolute mauler in the running game, but, unlike the player he'll be replacing, that's not the only impact he'll provide.

Sam Roush will be an upgrade over Durham Smythe

Oct 26, 2024; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Sam Roush (86) breaks a tackle by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Zamari Stevenson (17) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Durham Smythe is the perfect example of how an NFL player can stick around by being 'Just a Guy' (JAG). He's a rock-solid blocker, but is never going to provide anything of substance in the receiving game. Smythe played the second-fewest snaps of his career for the Bears last season, but he was still on the field for 25% of Chicago's offensive snaps.

Despite his offensive usage, he still managed to haul in only four catches for 25 yards. While he was running routes, he never really made himself a target for Caleb Williams (it's also safe to assume that he didn't have any plays drawn up for him).

Sam Roush, on the other hand, has the potential to develop into a weapon. He's never going to stretch the seam like Colston Loveland, and will also probably be well behind Cole Kmet in the pecking order, but isn't going to be a complete non-factor like Smythe was. Roush is a RAC threat when he gets the ball in his hands, as he runs like a tank in the open field (on top of having surprising wheels, evidenced by his 4.7-second 40-yard dash) and is a very tough tackle for defensive backs when he gets going.

Notably, Roush was also lauded as the best potential run blocker among the tight ends available in this year's class. While it'll take some time to reach Smythe's veteran savvy in that regard (he wasn't outstanding in that regard at Stanford, as his PFF stats bear out, but was used primarily as a receiver), he already has him beat in the size department. At 6'6" and 270 lbs., he has an ideal frame to develop into an outstanding blocker.

Tight ends are frequently used as complementary pieces

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay with wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after a reception against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

NFL coaches always try to stay ahead of the curve. If the 2026 NFL Draft is any indication, the latest curve will see teams putting a higher emphasis on the tight end position. The class set a record with 22 tight ends hearing their names called during the draft. Roush was actually the fifth TE to come off the board between picks 54 and 69. Three more came off the board in the third round alone.

The most interesting aspect about that run of TEs is that none of them will be projected to start for their respective squads upon their arrival. They're all joining a team that already has a proven commodity at the tight end position.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Stanford tight end Sam Roush (TE21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One man who deserves some credit for the league's recent TE-assiance is Rams head coach Sean McVay. Remember when I mentioned that coaches are always attempting to stay ahead of the curve? Well, offensive masterminds like McVay are the ones who set that curve. McVay's Rams ran 13 personnel (which has three TEs on the field) a whopping 30.48% of the time last season. They wound up leading the league in both total yards (394.6 yards per game) and passing yards (268.1 yards per game) in the process.

Now, they didn't only finish with the league's top-ranked because they ran a ton of heavy packages. They have one of the league's best receiver duos in Davante Adams and Puca Nacua, and last year's MVP, quarterback Matthew Stafford. Still, they did much of their damage in 13 personnel, and other coaches around the league clearly took notice.

Make no mistake, though. This isn't a situation where Johnson is just copying the homework from the smart kid in class (as it is, and will be, for many of the coaches around the league). Like McVay, Johnson was a former tight end coach. The Bears ran 13 personnel 8.52% of the time last season. While that pales in comparison to Los Angeles, it was the fourth-highest rate in the league. He also helped Sam LaPorta and Colston Loveland have two of the best rookie TE seasons of all time, and clearly knows how to scheme the position open.

Much of the league is clearly moving towards a TE-heavy approach, and Ben Johnson is firmly on the front line of that charge.