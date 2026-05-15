Ranking the NFC North Safeties: Bears Have a Lot to Prove in 2026

The Chicago Bears shocked their fans and analysts alike when they allowed both of their starting safeties, Kevin Byard III and Jaquan Brisker, to leave in free agency. Brisker had been a dependable starter since he was drafted in 2022, while Byard earned All-Pro honors in 2025 for his league-leading seven interceptions and hoped to remain in Chicago in free agency.

Entering the 2026 season, the Bears' safety room will be led by two new faces: Coby Bryant, who signed a $40 million agreement with the Bears in free agency, and rookie Dillon Thieneman, who was regarded as the biggest Round 1 heist of the 2026 NFL draft. Will that be enough to keep pace in the NFC North? Let's rank each safety room in the division. For those keeping track, the Bears came in last place for my NFC North defensive line rankings but lead the way with their linebackers.

4. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings S Josh Metellus celebrates following a defensive takeaway. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

If Harrison Smith ends up returning to the Vikings before the 2026 season begins, my rankings would be subject to change. However, in March, the Vikings released Smith in a procedural move as his future remains undecided. Therefore, I'm forced to only evaluate the safeties currently on Minnesota's depth chart, and it doesn't look good for the Vikings.

Theo Jackson did not pull in any interceptions last year or break up a single pass, and he allowed a 97.5 passer rating when targeted. Josh Metellus at least hauled in a pair of interceptions, but he gave up an even worse 105.8 passer rating when targeted. Neither one finished with a Top 50 grade against the run, either. It's a good thing the Vikings are led by a dominant front seven on defense, because this duo is hardly inspiring.

3. Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman warms up during Rookie Minicamp. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bears fans may love their two new starting safeties, but the fact remains that one is a rookie and the other is a newcomer to Dennis Allen's defense. With so much about this position group being unknown, I can't in good conscience rank them higher than this, and if Harrison Smith was still with Minnesota, they'd be dead last.

I like Bryant and Thieneman. I thought the Bears walked away with the steal of the draft when Thieneman fell to them at No. 25, and I think Bryant is going to be a big upgrade from what the Bears had last year. But we have to see it to believe it.

2. Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions S Kerby Joseph intercepts a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

This was a tough call to make. I really like the duo of Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, especially considering Branch's upside in his fourth season. He's an elite run-stuffer who made seven interceptions in his first two seasons, but cooled off a bit in 2025 and only played in 12 games. As for Joseph, he played in just six games in 2025 before a season-ending injury, and the latest update on his situation from general manager Brad Holmes back in March wasn't great, with Holmes saying, "We don't have a crystal ball."

Joseph first hurt his knee in Week 4 last year. He returned in Week 5 but aggravated the injury in Week 6 and never came back. It's a bad sign that his outlook for 2026 was still murky as late as March. It's this uncertainty that keeps me from putting the Lions at the No. 1 spot.

1. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur celebrates with Xavier McKinney. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Xavier McKinney was unable to replicate his insane eight-touchdown production in 2025, but that was to be expected. Nevertheless, he remains one of the NFL's premier safeties against both the pass and the run, earning PFF grades of 80.1 and 82.7, respectively. He also held opposing quarterbacks to just a 60.1 passer rating when targeting him.

As for Evan Williams, he took a considerable step back from his electric rookie season and finished with an overall PFF grade of just 68.9. It's still too early to get a firm idea of the caliber of player that Williams is, but based on what he's shown us so far, I'd say the Packers have a quality starter on their hands and a true dynamic duo for years to come.