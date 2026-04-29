One Bears UDFA Overcame Much More Than His Battle to Make Chicago's Roster

Every player takes a different path to the NFL. Whether it be due to growing up in poverty or enduring a devastating injury, some players are forced to take more difficult paths than most. University of Iowa tight end/fullback Hayden Long, whom the Bears signed as an undrafted free agent, is an example of a player who took the road less traveled.

Large was forced to miss his entire high school senior season after tearing his hamstring. While that alone would be a devastating injury for a player eager to show out for potential colleges, Large's injury actually compounded into something far more severe. Part of his pelvic bone actually broke off in the process.

He was not only forced to endure 35 days of bed rest, but doctors were unsure if he'd ever be able to play football again. Large wasn't ready to accept that reality, though. That's not exactly surprising, considering the reputation he developed at the University of Iowa.

Asked DJ Vonnahme about Hayden Large's impact on his tight end journey. DJ went out of his way to call Hayden "the heart and soul" of @HawkeyeFootball.



"The way he goes about everything. The way he works. The way he acts. It's everything you'd want to be." pic.twitter.com/BvP9iIGuvO — Mitch Fick (@MCFick) September 23, 2025

"I said 'I'm going to do this," Large said when speaking to KCCI News about the road to recovery before the 2024 college football season. "A lot of the kids were already looking up to me at that point, and if I let them down, then I'm not doing my job."

The injury effectively threw cold water on his recruitment process. Despite receiving third-team all-state honors in Michigan, he was considered damaged goods. Large had to play three years for the relatively unknown Dordt University before hitting the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season.

Luckily for him, he caught the interest of the University of Iowa.

Large was an underrated aspect of Iowa's offense

Iowa tight end Hayden Large (88) blocks during the Hawkeyes' final spring NCAA football practice, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 230422 Iowa Spring Fb 084 Jpg | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Large was never a major contributor on Iowa's offense. He finished his collegiate career with just 14 catches for 89 yards. However, his impact was felt well beyond the stat sheet.

In 2024, he led the way for Kaleb Johnson to have one of the most prolific rushing seasons in team history. The bruising running back ran for 1537 yards and 21 touchdowns, with many of those yards coming behind Large (and Bears' second-round selection Logan Jones at center). Their 2,564 rushing yards as a team were also the third-most all-time.

Iowa TE Hayden Large (@hayden_large) is a technical mauler with the ability to generate movement inline displaying strong latch & leg drive to finish!



Large is very good locating in space & on the move to drive or seal defenders with the ability to create rushing lanes from… pic.twitter.com/8ejVgZQWV9 — Noah K.M. Chang (@NoahKMChang) January 27, 2026

On top of his obvious skills as a run blocker, he was also a highly-respected voice in the locker room. His story was presumably one that the team could rally behind, and virtually everyone associated with their program spoke highly of his leadership.

He added a few notches to his belt to show for those leadership abilities last season. In addition to being an honorable mention for the All-Big Ten team, he received the ReliaQuest Bowl Make It Possible Award, which recognizes someone who demonstrates a team-first mindset. He also received the Hayden Fry Award, which is given to a player who displays great leadership on and off the field.

Hayden Large is Hawkeye Football. pic.twitter.com/hfNBTI6A8I — Ben McCollum is my hero (@MountMcKeever) February 2, 2025

Return of the fullback?

Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Hayden Large (88) runs for extra yards after a catch Nov. 8, 2025 during a Big Ten Football game at Kinnick Stadium against the Oregon Ducks in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bears haven't rostered a fullback since Khari Blasingame was cut early in the 2024 NFL season. The position has become a dying breed in the modern NFL. With that said, Ben Johnson could turn back the clock if Large proves to be an invaluable asset in the running game.

I really don't know if they'll have room to keep a fullback on the active roster. It feels like a long shot with them spending the 69th pick on Stanford's Sam Roush. However, it's safe to say that his pre-game speeches will be absolutely electric if they do.

There's not a doubt in my mind.. Hayden Large @hayden_large needs to be a full-time hype man and motivational speaker for the Iowa Hawkeyes @HawkeyeFootball FOREVER.



His speeches want me to run through a brick fucking wall!



I'm going to miss this dude, he was the heart and… pic.twitter.com/dMu4eShBRQ — Otto (@hawkeyeram4life) January 21, 2026

I'll certainly be rooting for Large to stick around. It's difficult to envision someone being more deserving of the opportunity.