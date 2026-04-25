Chicago Bears UDFA Tracker: Every Signing and Undrafted Hidden Gems to Watch

With the 2026 NFL Draft now in the books, the Chicago Bears will look to make more additions to their offseason roster by signing undrafted free agents.

The Chicago Bears capped off the draft on Saturday evening, with the team making a total of three of their seven picks on Day 3.

Chicago began its draft with the selection of Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman in Round 1, and followed that up with an unpopular Day 2 that saw the selections of Iowa center Logan Jones, Stanford tight end Sam Roush and LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas.

Then, on Day 3, the Bears added three more players, picking Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad in Round 4, Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott in Round 5, and Georgia Tech defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg in Round 6.

Follow our tracker below for all of the latest updates on which undrafted rookies the Bears are rumored to be signing. Bear in mind, these are reported signings and no deals are set in stone until the Bears officially announce them in the days ahead.

Bears undrafted free agent tracker

A Chicago Bears player's helmet. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

We'll update this section once the Bears make their first signing!

It shouldn't be long now...

Bears' undrafted hidden gems to watch

A general view of Chicago Bears helmets. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

We'll start listing some of the UDFAs we're high on once the names start rolling in.

Stay tuned!

What's next for Bears rookies?

Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The next step for the team's draft picks and undrafted free-agent signings is rookie minicamp, which will be held either from May 1-4 or May 8-11.

Not only will rookie minicamp feature the draft picks and undrafted free agent signings, but the Bears might also bring in some players on tryouts.

After rookie minicamp, the Bears will move forward to OTA (organized team activities) offseason workouts from May 27-29, and then from June 2-4.

Mandatory minicamp comes after that, running from June 9-11. Once that's over, Chicago will take a break before training camp begins in late July.

The official start of the regular season comes in September, but we won't know the official dates and times of Bears games until sometime in May, when the official schedule is released.

Bears' full list of 2026 NFL Draft picks

LSU wideout Zavion Thomas. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 25: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Round 2, Pick 57: C Logan Jones, Iowa

Round 3, Pick 68 (via TEN): TE Sam Roush, Stanford

Round 3, Pick 89: WR Zavion Thomas, LSU

Round 4, Pick 124 (via CAR): CB Malik Muhammad, Texas

Round 5, Pick 166 (via CAR): LB Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona St.

Round 6, Pick 213 (via BUF): DL Jordan van den Berg, Georgia Tech