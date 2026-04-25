Chicago Bears UDFA Tracker: Every Signing and Undrafted Hidden Gems to Watch
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With the 2026 NFL Draft now in the books, the Chicago Bears will look to make more additions to their offseason roster by signing undrafted free agents.
The Chicago Bears capped off the draft on Saturday evening, with the team making a total of three of their seven picks on Day 3.
Chicago began its draft with the selection of Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman in Round 1, and followed that up with an unpopular Day 2 that saw the selections of Iowa center Logan Jones, Stanford tight end Sam Roush and LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas.
Then, on Day 3, the Bears added three more players, picking Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad in Round 4, Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott in Round 5, and Georgia Tech defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg in Round 6.
Follow our tracker below for all of the latest updates on which undrafted rookies the Bears are rumored to be signing. Bear in mind, these are reported signings and no deals are set in stone until the Bears officially announce them in the days ahead.
Bears undrafted free agent tracker
We'll update this section once the Bears make their first signing!
It shouldn't be long now...
Bears' undrafted hidden gems to watch
We'll start listing some of the UDFAs we're high on once the names start rolling in.
Stay tuned!
What's next for Bears rookies?
The next step for the team's draft picks and undrafted free-agent signings is rookie minicamp, which will be held either from May 1-4 or May 8-11.
Not only will rookie minicamp feature the draft picks and undrafted free agent signings, but the Bears might also bring in some players on tryouts.
After rookie minicamp, the Bears will move forward to OTA (organized team activities) offseason workouts from May 27-29, and then from June 2-4.
Mandatory minicamp comes after that, running from June 9-11. Once that's over, Chicago will take a break before training camp begins in late July.
The official start of the regular season comes in September, but we won't know the official dates and times of Bears games until sometime in May, when the official schedule is released.
Bears' full list of 2026 NFL Draft picks
- Round 1, Pick 25: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
- Round 2, Pick 57: C Logan Jones, Iowa
- Round 3, Pick 68 (via TEN): TE Sam Roush, Stanford
- Round 3, Pick 89: WR Zavion Thomas, LSU
- Round 4, Pick 124 (via CAR): CB Malik Muhammad, Texas
- Round 5, Pick 166 (via CAR): LB Keyshaun Elliott, Arizona St.
- Round 6, Pick 213 (via BUF): DL Jordan van den Berg, Georgia Tech
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.