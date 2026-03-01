One Combine Back Displays Key Quality Bears Could Always Use

A year ago at this time some Bears fan frothed at the mouth over the chance to draft Ashton Jeanty.

Of course, they never really had that chance unless they would have been willing to do something silly and give up too much draft capital to move up in Round 1. In the end, they didn't need him because Ben Johnson squeezed a 1,087-yard season from D'Andre Swift and 783 from rookie Kyle Monangai as the Bears climbed from 29th in rushing to third. Actually, credit former running backs coach Eric Bieniemy with some of this.

"We had a lot of productive conversations before he decided to join on board and then I was just blown away from the impact he had not only in that position room, which Swift had probably the best year of his career and then the seventh-rounder, Monangai, had a hell of a year himself, not just that room but the entire offense," Johnson said.

Swift has about as much backing to return next season as a player is going to get this time of year from Bears GM Ryan Poles and Johnson. This doesn't mean the Bears would ignore the running back position in the draft or free agency, but Swift does have a vote of confidence.

GM Ryan Poles said of Swift and tight end Cole Kmet that he can't rule everything out but does "...feel pretty good about those guys."

If there is one thing in the draft that could turn their heads, though, it's speed at running back.

The Bears lack the world-class speed Johnson had in Detroit for his offense with running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Jameson Williams. They do have very good speed but no one who ran sub-4.4 in the 40 at either position.

It's possible they had an option pop up at the combine for the draft, if they want to add this quality.

Running back Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame definitely displayed great speed and all-around potential at the combine and in his career.

Jeremiyah Love recorded an official 4.36-second forty at this year's Combine, the fastest time among RBs with a 90+ NGS production score over the last 10 years.



Love now holds a 94 overall score, tied with Sonny Styles for highest in this year's class.



Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/xXoGzEH00W — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 28, 2026

"I can receive, I can block, I can run," he told reporters in Indianapolis. "And you name it, I'm willing to do anything for any team to have success. But I mean, running backs are very valuable. I feel like that's just being more and more recognized as of today."

He is out of the Bears' reach as a possible top-five overall pick, like Jeanty was.

The real speed back

One other back surprised everyone at the combine and could be a Day 3 pick. That would have to give the Bears pause. It's Arkansas' Mike Washington Jr.

Mike Washington Jr. is a very underrated prospect in a weak RB class.



The breakaway speed was evident immediately upon watching his film. pic.twitter.com/HSj3BC99kV — Alex NFL (@ajjnfl) February 28, 2026

This is not a speed back in Gibbs' mold, but he actually timed faster in the 40. Gibbs ran 4.36 at the combine. Washington turned in the fastest time of any running back at this combine with 4.33 seconds. For comparison's sake, Swift ran 4.48 when he was a the combine and is considered fast.

The big difference here is the 4.33 came from a 6-foot-2, 225-pound running back. This is a back with straight-ahead power and breakaway speed, but he hasn't been used much in the passing game like the elusive Gibbs.

Washington played first at Buffalo, then New Mexico State for a year, then closed his career with the Razorbacks. He never emerged as the load ball carrier anywhere but did average 6.4 yards a carry and 8.8 yards a catch last year when he had his only 1,000-yard season.

Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr. emotional after posting a 4.33u, fastest time among running backs 🥺



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/bnFQZujx9N — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2026

Nonetheless, Washington is down at seventh on Mel Kiper's top 10 for backs and No. 160 on Pro Football Focus' big board overall, which leaves him as about a fifth-round pick. Mock Draft Data Base regards him as a fourth-round pick.

The possibility of the Bears adding a running back in free agency would appear slim due to their needs on defense and lack of cap space, but with Swift under contract for this season adding a back later in the draft to prep for taking over next season is a real option. A back with the kind of speed Washington has would be a potential weapon.

Only one other back who ran at Indy displayed comparable speed and that was Wake Forest's Demond Claiborne at 4.37. Love's teammate, Jadarian Price, ran 4.49.

Jeremiyah Love looks like a WR running routes with the RB’s in how he lowers his center of gravity and changes direction. It’s that good. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 28, 2026

The Bears have plenty of defensive needs and seem to have sufficient backs for this season.

"You can never have too much talent," Johnson reminded at the combine.

They found that out last year when they lost their first four linebackers.

Having enough good backs in quantities to survive something similar on offense might be showing real foresight, as long as they have addressed defensive needs. And as long as it’s a back with great speed.

