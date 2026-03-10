3-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft Fills Bears' Biggest Needs After Free Agency Flurry

The Chicago Bears were active on Free Agency Day 1 on Monday, but they still have a long way to go to field a roster that's ready to compete for a Super Bowl. Some roster holes on both sides of the ball remain unfilled, most notably on the offensive line, where plain bad luck sees the Bears needing to replace two starters from 2025. Re-signing Braxton Jones to a one-year, $10 million contract takes care of left tackle for now, but center remains a glaring need.

Those needs, at this point, will likely need to be filled in the 2026 NFL draft. With that in mind, and armed with an extra second-round pick courtesy of trading receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills, let's run a three-round mock draft for the Bears.

1.25 Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle, Ohio State

McDonald doesn't have as high a ceiling as some of the other top defensive line prospects in this year's draft class, but I think he's the safest one. He is more likely, in my opinion, to live up to his pre-draft projections than, say, Peter Woods or Caleb Banks, and the Bears are still in a position where they can't afford to whiff with their first-round pick.

He may not bring much as a pass rusher right away, but some coaching up could eventually make McDonald a threat in this area. However, he would immediately be the Bears' best run stuffer, and that can't be overlooked.

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2.57 Jacob Rodriguez - Linebacker, Texas Tech

Despite re-signing D'Marco Jackson to a two-year deal and agreeing to terms with Devin Bush on a three-year, $30 million deal, the Bears desperately need more help in the linebacker room. It's a group that's full of potential but runs the risk of bottoming out real fast. That's where Rodriguez comes in.

One of the biggest draft risers this year, Rodriguez's penchant for forcing fumbles shone at the Senior Bowl. Though a little undersized and with short arms, he's been a playmaker his entire college career, and a playmaker is exactly what Chicago needs on its defense.

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

2.60 (via BUF) Dani Dennis-Sutton - Defensive End, Penn State

Dennis-Sutton looks exactly like what would happen if Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen could create his ideal defensive end. He stands six-foot-six, weighs 256 pounds, and boasts 33.5-inch arms, and he lit up the NFL Combine, proving himself to be an athletic freak. He may never be a dominant pass rusher on his own, but Dennis-Sutton would be a dangerous tool in Dennis Allen's defense.

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

3.89 Logan Jones - Center, Iowa

Tyler Linderbaum would have been a perfect center for the Bears following Drew Dalman's shocking retirement, but the Las Vegas Raiders spent an insane amount of money to bring him to the AFC West. That leaves a gaping hole in the middle of Chicago's offensive line, and I don't think anyone currently on the roster is the long-term answer.

Therefore, I have the Bears turning to Offensive Line U, also known as the University of Iowa. Logan Jones is a bit undersized and short-armed, but he would thrive in Chicago's zone-blocking scheme, and he comes with extensive starting experience against college football's best defenses. Unlike most rookies, I think he has the football IQ, technique, and experience to be ready to start from Day 1.