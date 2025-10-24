Opportunity knocks for Bears' Colston Loveland to play catch-up
It definitely hasn't been the start to a Bears career Colston Loveland would have preferred.
It has given fans of the Indianapolis Colts something to crow about and fans of Bears rivals a reason to jump to conclusions.
The 10th pick of the draft and Loveland has just eight catches for 78 yards without a touchdown. Meanwhile, the second tight end drafted, the Colts' Tyler Warren already has 33 for 439 yard three TDs.
There are seven other tight ends drafted this year with more catches and yards than Loveland.
"What I'm worried about is winning games, and we've been doing that," Loveland said. "Obviously, we’ve got to get a lot better, and got to win these games by more. So that's really the main thing I'm worried about."
Loveland did have the regular-season hip injury and took until the start of training camp to get involved in practices. Possibly the greatest factor weighing against greater production so far has simply been the abundance of targets available to Caleb Williams.
It's not just Loveland, either, as Cole Kmet and Loveland together have 32 targets, tied for the fewest by a team's tight ends in the NFL with Tampa Bay.
“Each week is specific with matchups and things like that," offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. "There are a lot of guys that we're trying to give the ball to, and there's one ball. It is what it is.
"However, I think the tight ends are playing well with what we're asking them to do. We’re constantly trying to find more ways to put them in positions where they can showcase that skillset. I can't point to one area as far as why that hasn't shown up yet. I think it's something that we're really working to push for this second half of the season.”
This could be the week for Loveland to contribute more in the passing game, although he seems to have already begun. He had a key catch for a first down on third down against New Orleans on a TD drive.
With Kmet missing two days of practices and being labeled week to week by coach Ben Johnson, the Bears may need to lean toward Loveland.
"I said this earlier, whenever my number’s called, I’ve got to go make a play," Loveland said. "So I believe that there'll be a game where I get my opportunity.
"So I’ve just got to make the most of it, and continue trusting in it. But I'm having fun out there right now, playing ball with all my guys, so I can't complain one bit."
Part of that was blocking. Loveland, Kmet and Durham Smythe all had key roles as blockers in the breakout running game last week.
"Yeah, definitely more comfortable," Loveland said. "Still got a long way to go as well, though. Knowing the ID, technique, get the feet in the ground, getting more movement. But I feel good. I feel like I'm doing a decent job, but got a long way to go."
No doubt he has a way to go as a receiver to catch up to other 2025 draft picks but it's only six games into the Bears season and plenty of time for Loveland to show improvement.
As a rookie, Kmet had only three receptions after six games.
"Obviously, you can never know too much," Loveland said. "So I got to continue to keep learning. And we're throwing new stuff in all the time, so you never really know it, you know, until go through the week and prepare for it.
"But I feel good. Just continue to get better in my technique and knowing more football."
2025 Drafted Tight Ends
(Through Wednesday)
- Round 1, No. 14: Tyler Warren, Colts, 33 catches, 439 yards, 3 TDs
- Round 3, No. 67: Harold Fanin, Browns, 32 catches, 290 yards, 1 TD
- Round 2, No. 42: Mason Taylor, Jets, 24 catches 208 yards, 0 TDs
- Round 5, No. 165: Oronde Gadsden II, Chargers, 22 catches, 308 yards 1 TD
- Round 4, No. 120: Gunnar Helm, Titans, 17 catches, 149 yards, 1 TD
- Round 2 No. 50: Elijah Arroyo, Seahawks, 11 catches, 140 yards, 0 TDs
- Round 5, No. 163: Mitchell Evans, Panthers, 9 catches, 90 yards, 2 TDs
- Round 1, No. 10: Colston Loveland, BEARS, 8 catches, 78 yards, 0 TDs
- Round 5, No. 173: Jackson Hawes, Bills, 4 catches, 54 yards, 1 TD
- Round 2, No. 46: Terrance Ferguson, Rams, 2 catches, 52 yards, 1 TD
*Draft picks Robbie Ouzts, Gavin Bartholomew, Thomas Fidone, Caleb Lohner, Moliki Matavao, Luke Lachey have not caught a pass
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI