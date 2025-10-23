Chicago Bears injury situation positive for DJ Moore and D'Andre Swift

If you take D'Andre Swift's weekly average for the #Bears through 6 games, he is on pace for;



-252 carries

-1,187 rushing yards

-4.7 ypc

-9 rushing TDs

-45 rec

-470 receiving yards

-3 rec TD



Not sure about you, but I'd be pretty happy with those results. pic.twitter.com/KuLgwKnv9s