Chicago Bears injury situation positive for DJ Moore and D'Andre Swift
Two of the top Bears playmakers practiced on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday, providing the offense hope it's another situation of simply working through their injuries during a week of practice to be available to play Sunday against Baltimore.
The bottom line with the injury report is an improving situation with the exception of a few players coach Ben Johnson had already labeled "week to week," which means they'd be unlikely to play this week.
For the second straight week, wide receiver DJ Moore and running back D'Andre Swift are fighting through injuries that don't appear likely to keep them from playing.
Moore has a hip injury and Swift a groin injury and both went through limited practices on Thursday after sitting Wednesday.
They did have a few players who were limited and had been at a full practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has an ankle injury and defensive back Kyler Gordon has a groin/calf injury that resulted in both being limited Thursday. Also, tackle Braxton Jones (knee) was out of practice entirely after a limited Wednesday practice.
Tight end Cole Kmet (back), running back Roschon Johnson (back) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) remained out of practice for the second straight day and Kmet and Stevenson are the players who have what are regarded as week-to-week injuries according to Johnson.
Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee), kicker Cairo Santos (thigh) and cornerback Nahshon Wright (hip) were back Thursday for full practices.
Santos missed the last two games while Jarrett has been out since Week 4. Wright had been limited Wednesday and had left Sunday's game but was able to return to practice.
For the Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson went through a second straight limited practice Thursday after missing 2 1/2 games with a hamstring injury. The only player who didn't go through a full practice was wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins due to illness.