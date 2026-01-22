Packers Player Clearly Shaken by Bears Fans Chanting About His Team

My how the times have changed.

After decades of the Packers wiping their feet on the Bears and their fans with victories and insults, suddenly the feelings of Green Bay and its fans are hurt.

All it took was Ben Johnson following up on his statement about loving to beat Matt LaFleur twice in a season, and three wins in four games over the Packers for this to occur. That and a couple of hits by Austin Booker on Jordan Love.

A few years ago, when Matt Eberflus was bowing down to LaFleur seeking an audience with his greatness at a Marquette basketball game, no one cared. Aaron Rodgers insulted the Bears, former Packers linebacker Clay Matthews was insulting them on national TV at the draft, it was all you know what and giggles.

Packers WR Romeo Doubs on the moment that took the Bears-Packers rivalry to the next level:



"When they took Jordan out the game.. Cause everybody in the world knows it was a dirty hit."

pic.twitter.com/rQjdUPNRno — Dave (@davebfr) January 21, 2026

The shoe is officially on the other foot now thanks to Caleb Williams two TD passes to DJ Moore and cheese grater hats. It seems to have affected the Packers so profoundly that wide receiver Romeo Doubs appeared shaken by the thought of it all during an appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams.

The rivalry is too intense now, apparently. They liked it much better when the Bears were passive.

Clay Matthews got a letter from Donald Trump before the Draft 😂



What a way to kickoff things in Green Bay pic.twitter.com/pgXipfaOEU — DTP (@downtheparkway) April 25, 2025

Again with the Love hit by Booker, it's becoming tiresome considering the hit Keisean Nixon made on DJ Moore when he didn't even have ball, was away from the play and not even looking at Nixon.

"When they took Jordan out of the game, that was No. 1, because everybody in the world knows it was a dirty hit," Doubs said, failing again to note the severity of it was heightened by Love awkwardly lowering is own helmet into Booker at the last split second. "I mean again, shout out to Chicago, again a great football team, but that was No. 1.

"Obviously. Like everybody in the world saw it. I know, I saw it, you saw it and again, it was just, I think it was just the energy on both ends."

The league did fine Booker for the hit but only $5,800 bucks and some spare change. He really got fined later for the hit with his helmet made in the playoff game, one that no one seems to mention. It was a blindside hit, too. It still wasn't as bad as Nixon's hit or the dumb penalty he took for jumping on the pile after a whistle in the playoffs.

My thoughts on the hit that knocked out Jordan Love. pic.twitter.com/OjBAVHCmMp — Steve Czaban (@czabe) December 21, 2025

Dick Butkus and Ray Nitschke would have called all of those plays mere love taps but such is the weakened state of modern football.

Then came the topper from Doubs.

"You know, them (Bears fans) chanting Green Bay sucks before playing the Rams was just like, you know (shaking his head). I don't know," he told Adams. "It just, it's a lot, it's a lot, but the rivalry is very deep there from the fan base to the players and it's just, again, it's just so much more to it. Like, I don't even know how to really, how to break it down, but again ... if ... I don't know, I don't know."

Here's breaking news for Doubs then: Bears fans don't just chant that now at Bears games. It happens at Blackhawks games, at Bulls games, at Cubs games, and about half the gatherings of 5,000 at White Sox games, too.

GREEN

BAY

SUCKS pic.twitter.com/irGLTuS5Dj — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) January 11, 2026

It happens at non-sporting events.

Adams asked if maybe she could foster some sort of clearing of the air by getting Johnson and LaFleur together to talk things out.

I hope every Bears player remembers this cheap shot on DJ Moore by Keisean Nixon pic.twitter.com/PnltgKpJl8 — Depressed Bears Fan (@DepBearsFan) January 8, 2026

"Oh my goodness," Doubs said, appearing almost at a loss for words. "I would leave ... that is not my business because that was clearly in the air as well. I would stay out of that."

There's a phrase for the Packers and their fans to remember, and certainly not all of them have feelings as tender as Doubs does, or even care, but it is this: "You reap what you sow."

Keisean Nixon got the dumbest penalty I’ve ever seen.



He just jumped over the pile, didn’t shove anyone, punch anyone, fight anyone.



This is suspicious 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bWP7QvxIdu — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) January 11, 2026

The Packers for decades did the sowing, and they laughed about it at the expense of the Bears and their fans.

Ben Johnson is the reaper.

Clay Matthews addresses the Bears organization pic.twitter.com/s1TnTFpTZm — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) January 22, 2026

