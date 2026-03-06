DJ Moore Throws Shade at Packers in Farewell to Bears Fans

A long-expected move was finally announced on Thursday. ESPN's Adam Schefter first broke the news that the Bears are trading receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills. Moore spent three seasons with the Bears after being part of a trade with the Carolina Panthers in 2023, racking up 3,012 yards and 20 touchdowns in that time. In what looks like a rare win-win trade, the Bills finally acquire a dominant WR1 for quarterback Josh Allen, while the Bears add significant draft capital, gaining a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

As he prepares to leave Chicago, Moore made sure to post a touching tribute to the Bears and their fans. He thanked his teammates, coaches, and the Bears' staff for making this team a great one to play for, and then thanked the fans for their passion, energy, and support. But he also took one more shot at the Green Bay Packers, ending his farewell post with the words, "& It's Always F......". This is a reference to when Moore said "It's F the Packers Always" following their sensational comeback victory over the Packers in Week 16.

DJ Moore says goodbye to Chicago on Instagram 🥹



Ends it with “& it’s always F…”🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/khxsmyL7hW — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) March 6, 2026

DJ Moore has earned his place in the lore of the Chicago Bears

His time in Chicago may have been brief, but DJ Moore left an indelible stamp on this franchise. He made two of the most important plays in recent Bears history, starting with the game-winning touchdown catch in overtime against the Packers in Week 16 of this season, then hauling in the go-ahead touchdown to complete the Bears' miraculous Wild Card win over the Packers.

Almost as important as the wins themselves, however, was the way Moore leaned into the historic Bears-Packers rivalry. Following that improbable Week 16 victory, Moore trolled Packers fans with a hilarious hat choice that soon swept the nation: a foam cheese grater hat that mocked the iconic cheesehead hats worn by Packers fans. Now, he's back to his trolling ways, making sure he leaves the Chicago Bears fanbase on a good note.

It looks like Moore understands the NFL's oldest rivalry in the same way as Bears head coach Ben Johnson. During the NFL Combine last week, Johnson continued to needle the Packers by declaring, "Who likes the Packers?" He admitted, however, that his feud with Green Bay and head coach Matt LaFleur is somewhat of a bit, saying that the Bears and Packers should not like each other.

Johnson is absolutely correct. For a rivalry as historic as the Bears and Packers, there should be some real animosity. Moore apparently felt the same way, and now we'll have to see if another receiver steps up in his place to be the next thorn in Green Bay's side.