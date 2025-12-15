Short work week weighs against injured Bears and Packers in rematch

The injury reports this week for the Bears' rematch with the Packers promise to be every bit as interesting as the hype for what could be a Saturday night game to decide the NFC North .

For the Packers , Sunday's game proved even worse for their health than a pregame warmup can be for a team, and based on the last two Bears pregame warmups those can exact a very heavy toll.

Beyond the expected, devastating loss of Micah Parsons for the year with a torn ACL, Green Bay suffered several other injuries of note on offense and defense. All of them could impact how the game is played, and early projections of those being less severe must be tempered by the fact it's a short work week.

Wide receiver Christian Watson went with a chest/shoulder injury and left the game before going to the hospital. He returned home with the team.

#Packers standout WR Christian Watson, who went down yesterday holding his shoulder, did not suffer a major injury, sources say. So positive injury news on a bad day.



One of GB's most explosive weapons, the offense thrives while he's out on the field. An essential piece.

Both right tackle Zach Tom and safety Evan Williams went out with knee injuries. Wide receiver Jayden Reed and linebacker Quay Walker also suffered injuries. Reed's occurred in the final minute and wasn't mentioned during coach Matt LaFleur's postgame press conference, according to Green Bay Packers On SI . Nor was Walker's.

Tom has been largely responsible for blocking Bears edge rusher Montez Sweat, while Watson caught two touchdown passes when Green Bay found him in favorable matchups against Bears defenders in the Week 14 28-21 Packers win.

After watching the tape, I'll offer what may be a controversial take: losing Zach Tom was a bigger problem for the Packers IN THAT GAME, than losing Micah Parsons.



Love was under duress the entire second half after cooking in the first half.

Reed, the leading Packers receiver in 2023-24, hasn't played much this season due to a broken collarbone but reporters at the game said it appeared the injury was unrelated to his previous injury.

While there have been reports after the game that several of these injuries were not of the season-ending variety, like Parsons' appears to be, the recovery time for any injuries is shortened this week.

Yesterday was fun. Who cares now. It's Packers week for 1st place at home. Let's get it!

Two Bears receiver injuries

The Bears did not escape without injury Sunday, but not all of their health situation is bad. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is eligible to have his window opened so he can return from IR following his groin injury. He hasn't played since Nov. 16. If he is healthy enough to play Sunday night, perhaps the Bears should consider holding him out of pregame warmups based on what's happened the last two weeks.

Rome Odunze's aggravated a foot stress fracture, suffered in pregame warmups Sunday, is their main injury issue. They thought he would play after missing the first Packers game, and for now his appearance in the rematch appears in jeopardy unless Ben Johnson mentions something different than what he said after the game.

Gotta figure out what's going on with that Rome Odunze foot. Need him strong for the stretch here.

“Pregame reaggravated the foot, so we'll find out more tomorrow just the extent of that,” Johnson said.

This happened after DB Kyler Gordon aggravated a groin injury in pregame warmups the previous week and was a last-second scratch, like Odunze.

Receiver Luther Burden picked up the slack in the last two games with Odunze out, but during the second half of an 84-yard effort Sunday he came up limping after a short catch along the sidelines. Johnson had no update after the game beyond mentioning and ankle.

Luther Burden seemed to be carted off after yesterday's win

They also had tight end Cole Kmet leave the game but he returned shortly after taking a low hit along the sidelines, and then finished by playing the rest of the game.

The only other reported injury was reserve linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring).

If Burden's injury forces him to miss time, it can be a severe blow to the Bears' chances. Burden had a career-high six receptions against the Browns and is one of their chief speed threats at receiver, especially if Odunze is out. He has been in Caleb Williams' line of sight more and more, with 14 receptions over the last three games.

Luther Burden is the only Bears player to post a target share over 20% for three straight weeks



Looks like he was poised for a breakout with Rome Odunze reaggravating his foot but Burden suffered an ankle injury in Week 15



DJ Moore and Colston Loveland tied for 2nd highest…

