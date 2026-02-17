Plenty of Safety Opportunities for Bears to Ponder at Scouting Combine

Only one safety was selected in Round 1 of the last three drafts and actually not very many over the course of the first two days in any of those drafts.

That's why all the hype over Ohio State's Caleb Downs seems far too intense. He's not an edge rusher, a quarterback, a wide receiver or even a cornerback or defensive tackle. It's not a position people take early in the draft , especially Bears GM Ryan Poles .

People overrate the importance of that position in relation to others and players get elevated in the eyes of many before the process begins.

Nevertheless, Downs is regarded as far too talented to be around when the Bears pick, anyway.

It's how, in one major mock draft, Oregon's Dillon Thieneman got chosen in Round 1 for the Bears at 25, and in another he was a Bears pick at No. 57. The 57 seems a little more realistic.

I'm just going to sit back this offseason and let Ryan Poles cook. I have all the trust in the world in him especially when he's got Ben Johnson there with him to pick the ingredients. — B (@TeamStradley) February 16, 2026

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema sees plenty of good safeties in this draft but grades only three among the top 50 players and has seven ranked in its second 100. That's where most safeties will wind up going is Day 3. Last year 13 went then and seven the first two days.

This is why the Bears may not seem urgently transfixed on the position earlier in the draft. In a year when all projections say top defensive tackles and ends are plentiful and the Bears drastically need ends and tackles, who in the world would think about a safety first?

The Bears could afford to think about it after the first round without a problem, and here’s who they could find worth looking at closely in next week's NFL Scouting Combine.

Are we properly valuing a player like Caleb Downs in this class? 😳



“To me, he's one of the stories of this entire draft class. How far down the draft can you drop the best player in the draft just because he plays safety?” pic.twitter.com/xpyZhVVYH7 — Check the Mic with Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson (@CTM_Show) February 17, 2026

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

The second highest-graded safety last year by PFF and rated No. 2 safety in the draft by Mel Kiper, he is 6-2, 202 and did most of his playing in 2025 from within the box as a classical strong safety rather than back in coverage. During his career, he forced nine fumbles and made five interceptions. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein views him as a potential Bears pick in Round 1 but has him going 26th in his mock to Buffalo, instead.

Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is a top 30 player in this draft class. Constantly around the football and forcing negative plays (peanut punch + recovery here - 9 forced fumbles in career).



Allowed just a 50.3 NFL QB rating in coverage this season, too. pic.twitter.com/uEGIGz6ECO — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 13, 2026

A.J. Haulcy, LSU

At 222 pounds, the 6-footer may be asked to lose a little weight at the next level to pick up speed. LSU was his third team (New Mexico, Houston) in four years and he has 10 interceptions to go with 19 pass breakups. PFF's Trevor Sikkema grades him 36th overall, so an early second-rounder. Kiper isn't so convinced as he has Haulcy ranked ninth best safety.

#LSU SAF A.J. Haulcy has a fun downhill trigger when attacking underneath concepts or fitting the run. Good trigger here to dislodge the ball and force a PBU.



Currently my S5 in what is a very fun class. pic.twitter.com/6mYcK40mE4 — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) February 15, 2026

Rod Moore, Michigan

Made seven career interceptions and eight pass breakups with 147 tackles. Graded 50th overall by Sikkema, he needs a good 40 time to help convince everyone he is at his 2021-23 level. He missed 2024 due to an offseason torn ACL and then wasn't full strength last year. There are some who think he could run 4.4 in the 40 and this would be huge.

Rod Moore coming back not only brings to mind his game-closing interception against Ohio State, but his solid performance against Alabama in the Rose Bowl.



I would also like to acknowledge his touchdown-saving open field tackle on Jalen Milroe. pic.twitter.com/od0fQ1GlYL — Jake B 〽️ (@MichFootballBEL) January 24, 2025

Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Highly productive 6-foot, 205-pounder who played for only three college seasons, the first two at Purdue. He had 10 interceptions and 14 pass breakups. PFF grades him a second-rounder at 39th overall on its big board while Kiper ranks him the fourth-best safety.

Daniel Jeremiah has the #Bears taking Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman in his first mock draft



I’m higher on Thieneman than most — he’s No. 25 on my board. Love his versatility, coverage instincts and ball skills. Some think it’s a reach but I’m a fan pic.twitter.com/1g4nQiKwa1 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 26, 2026

Kamari Ramsey, USC

A 6-foot, 199-pounder who made two college interceptions while breaking up 11 passes with two forced fumbles. He spent two seasons with UCLA before transferring to their rivals. Kiper ranks him sixth-best safety in the draft, and scouts see him more as a deep safety type than in the box.

I dug into the USC tape watching Kamari Ramsey and came out with the conclusion that he’s not even the best safety prospect on the team.



Bishop Fitzgerald is an absolute dawg. Instincts and quick trigger +++. Has a very natural feel for zone coverage. Reliable open-field tackler… pic.twitter.com/TCD1rQHfjI — Jonah Tuls (@JonahTuls) February 16, 2026

Earl Little, Florida St.

Played two years at Alabama and then went to the Seminoles, finishing with all four of his college interceptions in his final season. A 6-1, 193-pounder, he was graded 83rd by Sikkema.

This is a pro interception by Earl Little Jr. 😤 pic.twitter.com/2izJEQTOQV — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) April 22, 2023

Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

Made six interceptions with two forced fumbles and six pass breakups over five years with Penn State. Almost split time evenly in his senior year between playing in the box and deep but prior to that had been largely a 6-2, 202-pound deep safety. Graded 97th or the end of the third round by PFF's Sikkema.

Penn State S Zakee Wheatley, 6'2 200, utilizes his fast closing speed to trigger quickly from deep or intermediate alignments to fill gaps.



Currently my SAF5 in this deep class.

pic.twitter.com/QoouZuYLGj — Panthers Pulse (@PanthersPulze) February 16, 2026

Kyle Louis, Pitt

The third overall safety on Kiper's big board, at 6-1, 220, some might see him as more of a linebacker but he'd be a traditional strong safety. Made seven sacks in 2024, 10 for his career, and offers another dimension in this regard. Intercepted six passes wit two forced fumbles.

Trying to watch other players and #Pitt LB Kyle Louis just keeps making plays, especially in coverage. Carries Sam Roush up the sideline and gets the interception, then undercuts a deep out route after initially being aligned as a overhang. Unbelievable coverage range. pic.twitter.com/WZ5AJkGSMk — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) February 14, 2026

Genesis Smith, Arizona

A 6-2, 204-pound safety who had a 2-1 split in deep safety snaps to box snaps. He made five interceptions and four forced fumbles in three seasons and 37 games. Rated No. 100 on the PFF draft big board.

Wheatley is really good all around player. More of a box type. Good athlete and football player. Old af tho so will probably drop.



Genesis Smith is an awesome athlete, kinda soft tho. Rangy free safety type — Cole Dickinson 🥭 (@ColeDickinsonFB) February 14, 2026

Bud Clark, TCU

No. 5 on Kiper's charts after a big Senior Bowl week, and they'll be watching him closely at the combine for speed. At 6-1, 185, he made 15 interceptions in six seasons of games.

The only P4 SAFs since 2015 with a career missed tackle rate < 15.0%, an INT rate > 1.25% in at least one college season, and a career pressure rate > 1/3..



🔘 Bud Clark , TCU

🔘 Antoine Winfield Jr, Minnesota

🔘 Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

🔘 Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

🔘 Desmond… pic.twitter.com/xztWh4X7TU — Adam Carter (@impactfbdata) February 6, 2026

