Projected Cole Kmet Trade Misses the Big Picture of Ben Johnson's Plan for Bears

When the Chicago Bears drafted Stanford tight end Sam Roush in the third round, many people out there immediately jumped to the conclusion that veteran tight end Cole Kmet's days were numbered in Chicago.

It was a logical thought. After all, the Bears have a young, budding superstar tight end in Colston Loveland and on the surface it does seem like overkill to have him, Kmet and Roush all on the roster.

One of the people in the trade Kmet camp is Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, who labeled Kmet a post-June 1 trade candidate. He also linked the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers as possible suitors for the veteran tight end.

"While there's a role for Kmet in Ben Johnson's offense, it isn't likely to be a large one in 2026," Knox wrote. "Last year's first-round pick, Colston Loveland, has clearly established himself as TE1, while rookie third-round pick Sam Roush probably has a brighter future in Chicago than Kmet does."

Why Bears aren't trading Cole Kmet

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

For starters, Kmet has already made it clear he has expected to stay since the exit meetings after last season.

"Got to my exit meeting with them about right after the game against LA. If you were to ask me right after that, I didn't think I was going anywhere. Kind of felt that throughout the offseason," Kmet said.

"Look, Ryan and Ben, I really take them at their word for what they say. They're very honest guys. They expressed an interest in me being here, staying here and all that," Kmet added. "But I also understand if an offer comes across their plate for them to make a move or them to make a change, they would definitely do that. No, I never really felt I would be playing anywhere else this year."

Another reason to believe the Bears aren't going to trade Kmet is because of the likely plan head coach Ben Johnson has for his offense in 2026.

According to Sumer Sports, the Bears utilized 13 personnel at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL last season, but even that number is a bit misleading because Chicago used the grouping more and more in the second half of the campaign.

If that trend continues, there's plenty of room for Loveland, Kmet and Roush to get snaps.

Keeping Kmet also means Chicago can bring Roush along more slowly instead of potentially throwing him into a bigger role he might not be ready for.

When taking everything into account, including Kmet's contract that would leave the Bears with a dead-cap hit of $5.4 million and a savings of just $2.3 million if they trade him, it's more likely he'll be with Chicago for another season.