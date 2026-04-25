Ryan Poles Earns B- Grade in Prioritizing Violence over Versatility With Sam Roush

The Bears would run an 11-man starting lineup consisting of nothing but tight ends. They landed Stanford TE Sam Roush with the 69th pick after trading down out of the second round.

Roush is a good player. He's a sturdy runner who's very difficult to bring down (to go along with surprising wheels for someone of his size) when he gets rolling. He's also well-rounded and one of the best blocking tight ends in this year's class. He's a road-grader when lined up in-line.

I also think they also landed him at a pretty good value, as he's a much more complete player than a few of the tight ends that came off the board before him. Simply put, he shouldn't have been the sixth tight end off the board.

With that said, I do have some questions about the move.

The opportunity cost

Oct 19, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) is unable to make a catch while against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images | Alan Poizner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

My main issue with the selection is that there were still some really solid defensive players left on the board. Jermod McCoy is one of the most talented players in this year's class. I know teams have injury concerns, and they must be really deep-rooted.. but he's still a first-round talent every day of the week when healthy.

He's well worth the risk whenever a team finally takes a chance and decides to bet on his talent from this point forward.

If the Bears wanted to go with a safer option at cornerback, they were also available to them. Washington's Tacario Davis, who came off the board three picks later, would've been a quality replacement for Nahshon Wright. Texas cover man Malik Muhammad is also a rock-solid press corner.

I also can't make sense of Gracen Halton still being on the board. I think he would've been an acceptable pick at 60th overall, let alone pick 69.

The bottom line

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Stanford tight end Sam Roush (TE21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I trust Ben Johnson. I also have a surprising amount of trust in Ryan Poles (although Roush did wind up being selected in the third round after their trade-down, and Poles' abysmal third-round history has been well documented). I also trust their scouting staff and eye for talent more than my own eye for talent.

However, I also trust Cole Kmet. I officially don't see a scenario where he's on the roster this time next year. Conversely, I do NOT trust Tyrique Stevenson. And I also don't have an ounce of trust in Gervon Dexter (at least when it comes to his ability to progress). This was a situation where I thought there were good players on the board who could address those potential weaknesses.

I understand the importance of going with the best player on the board. Sam Roush could develop into a great player at the eventual expense of Cole Kmet. Other players could've made an immediate impact and given them some real insurance if Stevenson or Dexter remain stuck in neutral.

They've earned the benefit of the doubt after hitting the ball out of the park in last year's draft, but I'm not all the way on board with this one.