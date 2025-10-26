Ravens power game squashes rally attempt by Bears 30-16
The Bears tried playing catch-up football again Sunday in Maryland and this time discovered their limitations.
After rallying past Washington earlier this season in Landover, Md., the Bears tried putting together another rally in the fourth quarter behind Caleb Williams' passing but couldn't overcome a 10-point deficit in a 30-16 loss.
The Bears defense couldn't handle a physical ball-control offense without producing takeaways on defense while they had trouble scoring from in close themselves, as a four-game winning streak came to an end with the fewest points scored by a Ben Johnson team.
They finally did get into the end zone with an 11-play, 83-yard drive as D'Andre Swift went in from 3 yards out to close their deficit to 16-13 early in the fourth quarter. However a second-down interception Caleb Williams threw to Nate Wiggins at the Bears 18-yard line aborted a Chicago drive to tie or lead with just over nine minutes remaining.
Huntley instead of Lamar Jackson at quarterback didn't matter, as Baltimore methodically moved the ball on the ground or with short passes against the Bears defense, while Williams and the offense had their usual problems with penalties and with finishing drives in the end zone.
Two quick Bears drives inside the Baltimore 25-yard line produced only a 6-0 lead on field goals by Santos of 32 and 39 yards as the offense bogged down. By the time they were able to get back into scoring position, the Bears trailed 16-6.
The Ravens' ball control took over and a Bears 10-minute possession advantage in the first quarter soon was reversed.
Huntley finished 17 of 22 for 186 yards and a TD while Baltimore had 177 yards rushing.
Their defensive line got beat up along the way as Shemar Turner, Gervon Dexter and Dominque Robinson all left the game with injuries.
Baltimore had no problem getting into the end zone when it had a chance early as Derrick Henry scored on 2-yard run for a 7-6 lead. Tyler Loop added field goals of 42, 28 and 32 yards and the Bears found themselves in a 10-point hole.
The Bears' last possession ended, appropriately enough, on downs after they reached the 1 without scoring a point. Williams completed 25 of 38 for 285 yards, including seven for 114 yards to Rome Odunze.
They're 4-3 just like last year and need to prevent a losing streak like they followed last year's 4-2 start with, when they go to Cincinnati on Sunday.
X: BearsOnSI