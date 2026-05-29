It's Only OTAs, But Caleb Williams' Throw to Rome Odunze Will Leave Bears Fans in Awe

We know, we know, never make a big deal about OTAs, but there is just no ignoring this ridiculous pass Caleb Williams threw to Rome Odunze during Chicago Bears OTAs.

The Bears held their second practice of OTAs on Thursday and allowed the media in. Reporters noted that Williams made a deep-ball connection with his top wideout during the session, and the Bears later dropped the video on social media

The play shows Williams rolling out to his right and uncorking a bomb down the field to Odunze, hitting him in stride. Our Gene Chamberlain revealed it was Austin Booker who provided the pressure that forced Williams to escape the pocket.

The fact that Williams was able to get that kind of distance and accuracy while throwing on the run left us in awe and illustrates just how special Williams' arm talent is.

Oh yeah, we're SO back 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/JGFoGzj6ht — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 28, 2026

"It was a great play," wide receiver Luther Burden said. "[Williams] and Rome have a great connection. We've been working on our scramble drill a lot this year. The coaches harping on it. It was great to see it happen in practice. So, let's continue to do that."

That wasn't the only deep-ball connection Williams had during the day. He also hit Zavion Thomas down the sideline on a play where the rookie was matched up against Tyrique Stevenson, and the Bears signal-caller also hit D'Andre Swift for a big gain.

Caleb Williams' points of emphasis

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Before practice, head coach Ben Johnson revealed that a point of emphasis for Williams is improving his completion rate, which no doubt makes sense after he finished with a 58.1% success rate last season.

"We’ll continue to emphasize it," Johnson said. "That shows up. Completion percentage is something that we're going to emphasize, and so what did they get when they came into the offensive meeting today? They got the chart of what was our completion percentage yesterday (Monday), who had drops, what did our scramble drill look like, when those naturally occurred."

As Johnson alluded to, drops were an issue for the Bears in 2025, so that certainly played a role in (but wasn't the only reason for) Williams' lackluster completion percentage.

Pro Football Reference recorded 29 drops for the Bears, the fifth-most in the NFL. Williams also lost a whopping 404 passing yards to drops, the most in the league, and bear in mind he fell just 58 yards short of 4,000.

Another point of emphasis for Williams this offseason that is also relevant to mention because of the clip is his decision-making for when to leave the pocket, which is something Johnson spoke about at the owners meetings.

"That's where Caleb comes in handy ... he can bail us out when we are wrong, which we're going to be wrong each and every game," Johnson said. "I'm going to mistime some calls, or they're going to throw something at us that we weren't prepared for. And that's on him and his athletic ability to bail us out.

"And so that's what I'm looking forward to, is we're going to be able to have those conversations in the quarterback room of when can we hang in there and get this ball out to the primary or the No. 2 receiver, and when do we need to extend, and naturally, I think we got to get better when we extend plays, capitalizing on those as well," Johnson added.

As the clip of Williams' throw to Odunze shows, the Bears signal-caller is capable of elite decision-making and accuracy. If he can be more consistent in both areas, the league is going to have a tough time keeping Williams in check in 2026.