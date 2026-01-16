Rome Odunze officially listed questionable going into playoff game

The only Bears player ruled out for Sunday night's playoff game is third slot cornerback Nick McCloud, but there is surprise on the Friday injury report.

Wide receiver Rom Odunze was listed questionable due to his continuing foot injury. It's not a serious situation because he was able to go through a full practice on Friday after limited practices throughout the earlier part of the week.

Odunze did say in the locker room on Thursday that he plans to play. The only concern would be how he comes off of a full practice on Friday, but because he did play the last game this all looks like a formality.McCloud has a groin injury suffered against the Packers.

The only other player on the injury report for the Bears heading into the game is backup linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who had a limited practice Friday after a full practice Thursday and a limited one on Wednesday. He suffered a back injury in the game when pressed into service playing as strongside linebacker after the season-ending injury suffered by T.J. Edwards. Reeve-Maybin is questionable.

If Reeves-Maybin doesn't play, it hurts their linebacker depth and especially their special teams.

Ruben Hyppolite might need to fill in or else they could bring up newly signed Nephi Sewell, brother of injured Bears linebacker Noah Sewell. They would need to elevate Sewell via standard elevation from the practice squad after he signed earlier this week. He was in New Orleans under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, and does know their scheme well.

The only other player who had been limited in practice this week was wide receiver DJ Moore and he went through a full practice despite knee soreness and is good to go for the game. He has been removed from the injury report.

