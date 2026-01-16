Ben Johnson's fun response to Matt LaFleur sharing info with Rams coach

The Ben Johnson -Matt LaFleur debate continues to rage, along with Bears-Packers verbal sparring.

There's an entire offseason ahead for that yet, but it continues to dominate social media even as the Bears' attention has turned to facing the Rams in the divisional playoffs Sunday night.

The quote by Rams coach Sean McVay about getting help from his good friend and former assistant LaFleur seemed a tongue-in-cheek response to inquiries about it, although it's probably true he got some kind of advice about facing the Bears from the Packers coach. Or at least LaFleur's brother, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur did.

Johnson on Friday responded to this whole idea as the controversy swirls after his postgame anti-Packers tirade on Saturday night. He didn't discount this is going on and even presumes it.

"No. That’s this league in general," Johnson said. "I think every week everyone tries to share what they had from the week before with your next opponent. I think that’s common practice.

"That’s something that you just keep on doing. Like I said all along, there’s a million ways you can do things, a million plays you can call. We’re going to do what we feel like is best for that particular week for the player that we have going against the opponent."

“That handshake and all that mother-f stuff from Ben Johnson did not go over well with the McVay tree … and around the league.”@PSchrags can’t wait to see Ben Johnson and Sean McVay go at it. pic.twitter.com/WzOAfYzf55 — The Ringer (@ringer) January 16, 2026

The tirade Johnson had probably didn't need the vulgarities but was in the excitement of a postgame locker room.

Green Bay people have acted like they never heard that type of talk, even though Aaron Rodgers used that type of language regarding the Bears. They're even circulating a petition calling for Johnson to apologize.

Packers fans created a petition to make Ben Johnson apologize for his handling of the post-game handshake with Matt LaFleur, and it already has 3,000+ signatures ✍️



Green Bay fans are also demanding an apology from Johnson for saying “F*ck the Packers” in his locker-room speech. pic.twitter.com/gnsuMfLEkp — Football Forever (@fballforeverhq) January 16, 2026

Johnson, more or less, confirmed he had the blessing of team owner George McCaskey with his feelings about the Packers at Monday's post-mortem press conference.

"If I'm the Green Bay Packers... 'This is what we're doing? You hate us? We'll meet that... We cannot beat you by enough ever.'" – @notthefakeSVP



On Ben Johnson's actions & words following the Bears' playoff win over the Packers ⬇️#DaBears | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/yxUMVrU9Cc — SVPod (@_SVPod) January 15, 2026

"I mean, like I said before, there's a rivalry that exists between these two teams, something that I fully recognize and I'm a part of," Johnson said at the time. "And yeah, I just, I don't like that team.

"George and I have talked and we're on the same page."

If McCaskey is all right with it, then take it as truth this is how the Bears feel toward the Packers and the rivalry. McCaskey's grandfather, Bears founder George Halas, once actually used some foul words to Vince Lombardi PRIOR to the game. Halas was known for his creative use of the language at times during football season.



It’s refreshing to watch a Bears head coach fearlessly dive right into the heated rivalry with the Packers. What Ben Johnson is doing is not new. It’s great for football. NFL Films captured the essence of the rivalry years ago…. pic.twitter.com/yXnY1mtnsg — Zach Zaidman (@ZachZaidman) January 12, 2026

There's nothing wrong with this. A league with too many coaching cliques can use an outlaw every now and then. They're painting Johnson as the bad guy in all of this but no one rushed to the Bears' defense the numerous times Aaron Rodgers made fun of them.

Gloating season can continue for the Bears for the next eight months, at the very least.

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy’s advice to Ben Johnson:



“Win. And beat the Packers.” pic.twitter.com/FUsVgs4SBy — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) February 4, 2025

