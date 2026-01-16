Ben Johnson's fun response to Matt LaFleur sharing info with Rams coach
In this story:
The Ben Johnson-Matt LaFleur debate continues to rage, along with Bears-Packers verbal sparring.
There's an entire offseason ahead for that yet, but it continues to dominate social media even as the Bears' attention has turned to facing the Rams in the divisional playoffs Sunday night.
The quote by Rams coach Sean McVay about getting help from his good friend and former assistant LaFleur seemed a tongue-in-cheek response to inquiries about it, although it's probably true he got some kind of advice about facing the Bears from the Packers coach. Or at least LaFleur's brother, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur did.
Johnson on Friday responded to this whole idea as the controversy swirls after his postgame anti-Packers tirade on Saturday night. He didn't discount this is going on and even presumes it.
"No. That’s this league in general," Johnson said. "I think every week everyone tries to share what they had from the week before with your next opponent. I think that’s common practice.
"That’s something that you just keep on doing. Like I said all along, there’s a million ways you can do things, a million plays you can call. We’re going to do what we feel like is best for that particular week for the player that we have going against the opponent."
The tirade Johnson had probably didn't need the vulgarities but was in the excitement of a postgame locker room.
Green Bay people have acted like they never heard that type of talk, even though Aaron Rodgers used that type of language regarding the Bears. They're even circulating a petition calling for Johnson to apologize.
Johnson, more or less, confirmed he had the blessing of team owner George McCaskey with his feelings about the Packers at Monday's post-mortem press conference.
"I mean, like I said before, there's a rivalry that exists between these two teams, something that I fully recognize and I'm a part of," Johnson said at the time. "And yeah, I just, I don't like that team.
"George and I have talked and we're on the same page."
If McCaskey is all right with it, then take it as truth this is how the Bears feel toward the Packers and the rivalry. McCaskey's grandfather, Bears founder George Halas, once actually used some foul words to Vince Lombardi PRIOR to the game. Halas was known for his creative use of the language at times during football season.
There's nothing wrong with this. A league with too many coaching cliques can use an outlaw every now and then. They're painting Johnson as the bad guy in all of this but no one rushed to the Bears' defense the numerous times Aaron Rodgers made fun of them.
Gloating season can continue for the Bears for the next eight months, at the very least.
More Chicago Bears News
Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter
X: BearsOnSI
Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.