The Chicago Bears Are Doing the Right Thing by Fighting for Comp Picks

Per the NFL's Rooney Rule, the Bears should receive two third-round picks after their assistant general manager, Ian Cunningham, was hired to be the Falcons' general manager. However, it was previously speculated that they wouldn't receive the picks due to Cunningham not being the 'primary decision maker'. That role apparently belongs to their 'President of Football', Matt Ryan.

Full disclosure, this isn't a topic that I'm capable of viewing from an unbiased perspective. So, if you're looking for that, I suggest finding another article. The Rooney Rule was established to get more minority coaches and front office personnel hired across the NFL. The league office would be in the wrong if the Bears weren't awarded picks for the exact system that they created.

The Chiefs cashed in on the two third-round picks when the Bears hired Ryan Poles. I'm struggling to understand why the Bears wouldn't receive the same after losing Ian Cunningham to Atlanta.

The league office has yet to announce whether the Bears will receive compensation one way or the other. However, if today's developments at the NFL Scouting Combine are any indication, they might have to move the decision up on their to-do list.

Ian Cunningham was one of the first GMs to hit the podium this morning, and he mentioned that he was under the assumption that the Bears would receive the two third-round selections.

"It was always my interpretation that if a general manager gets hired, that team would receive two third round picks," Cunningham said. "I'm a general manager. I was hired. I would think that they would get two third-round picks."

#Falcons GM Ian Cunningham expresses confusion on why the #Bears didn’t receive draft compensation for his hiring in Atlanta. Made it clear he wouldn’t have gotten the job without his time in Chicago. Said he doesn’t know the exact wording of the rule, but “I would think they… — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) February 24, 2026

That sure sounds like someone who knows how crucial his time in Chicago was to his development. It also sounds like someone who knows his role within his current organization.

Sorry, that decision isn’t up to Cunningham. He’s not the primary football executive, we were told. I’ll believe it when Matt Ryan says so. https://t.co/hxLtWp7JK3 — Pete (@Pete_Martuneac) February 24, 2026

So, he has full roster control and communicates directly with the players about roster moves, but isn't the top decision maker there? Interesting take, NFL.

The league will also be feeling some pressure after Bears general manager Ryan Poles took the podium a half hour later and furthered the conversation.

"There were a set of rules that were put in place that I think can be applied to this situation," Poles said. "We've communicated through the right channels, so we'll see what happens moving forward."

Ryan Poles says the Bears have communicated through the right channels regarding draft pick compensation for Ian Cunningham leaving to become the Falcons GM pic.twitter.com/QYg6himWAF — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) February 24, 2026

Now the public knows that the Bears are fighting the decision. They will have to announce a decision and make it soon. The full NFL Draft order is usually announced around the start of free agency (in just over two weeks).

The choice should be clear. It was their rule in the first place, and I struggle to understand how an assistant general manager becoming a general manager isn't a promotion.

It's good to see the Bears are fighting the good fight.