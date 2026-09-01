The biggest mystery of the Chicago Bears' 2026 offseason has been defensive back Kyler Gordon's injury.

When Gordon was sidelined during OTAs, we didn't think much of it. After all, that wasn't a mandatory portion of the offseason program and a lot of veterans sit that out.

But then Gordon was not able to practice during mandatory minicamp and that's really when alarms started to go off.

Fast forward to Sept. 1 and Gordon did not take part in a single practice of training camp or in a preseason contest and he has remained on the PUP list with his calf injury through cutdown day, which means Gordon will miss at least the first four games.

On Tuesday, general manager Ryan Poles met with the media for the first time since the roster was trimmed to 53 and was asked about Gordon's situation.

After he was done, Poles' comments left more questions than answers for Bears fans.

Ryan Poles' comments on Kyler Gordon injury

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked if he believes if Gordon will play for the Bears at all in 2026, Poles said he wasn't sure.

"I don't know," Poles said. "I would hope so. I still have hope there. He's going to have to continue to work hard and get back to playing football.

When pressed for more specifics about what's going on with the whole situation, Poles said he couldn't really give any.

"I really can't," Poles said. "When people come back from injuries, there's different things that happen. Sometimes they return fast, sometimes it's slow, so it's really a timing thing and a healing thing and confidence thing. So, I really don't (have specifics), but we'll see."

When it comes to a possible disconnect and overall issue between Gordon and the Bears, who have shown clear frustration through this whole process, a common belief is that Gordon is working with his own people as he recovers from the injury.

Poles was asked about that and said Gordon is indeed working with the Bears' staff, but he also noted how its normal for some players to work with their own people.

"He's working with our staff here," Poles said. "Some of these guys they also have other people that they work with, too."

Poles did say that one issue with Gordon's recovery is overcoming some discomfort, although that was the extent of what he offered up there.

"Any time you have an injury — and, again, I'm not going to get into the details of this, I really wish I had more for you all — but anytime you have an injury and you're coming back from something, there's discomfort you have to push through and that's what it comes down to," Poles explained. "We haven't been able to get over that hump and we're not progressing as fast as we would like."

Another potential issue that has been floated out there in terms of possible reasons why Gordon's recovery is taking so long is a lack of commitment on the veteran defensive back's part.

We obviously can't say for sure if that is the case, but just about everything is on the table at this point in what has been a truly strange situation.

While we were hoping for more clarity from Poles, he really didn't give us any and as of right now nobody should be planning on seeing Gordon take the field in 2026.

Who is Kyler Gordon's replacement?

Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad (24) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The initial battle to take the slot cornerback job was between Cam Lewis and Jaylon Jones, but Lewis was pressed into safety work following the injury to Coby Bryant.

Then, Jones got hurt at practice and that forced Malik Muhammad into reps with the ones, and that continued through the final preseason game, when Jones returned. However, Jones has gotten injured yet again and is now on injured reserve.

So, that leaves Muhammad as the possible starting slot corner to begin the season, but as the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs noted, the Bears could turn to Lewis instead if they aren't satisfied with Muhammad in that spot, which would cement Xavier Woods as Chicago's starter at safety next to Dillon Thieneman.

"The calculus for this (starting safety) decision spills over to the nickel cornerback position as well," Biggs said. "If the Bears are completely comfortable with rookie fourth-round pick Malik Muhammad II playing nickel, that’s fine.

"If Lewis is going to remain a candidate to play nickel, that probably means Woods is the starter at safety."

Muhammad has shown flashes of promise during his first NFL offseason, but things will be a lot harder in the regular season, when Muhammad won't be going up against backups. It's very possible Chicago ultimately opts for Lewis' experience over Muhammad.