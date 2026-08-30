Chicago Bears Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster as Cutdown Deadline Passes

One of the most anticipated parts of the 2026 NFL offseason has finally arrived, as the Chicago Bears have cut their roster down to 53 players.

Following the preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, the Bears were then laser-focused on whittling their offseason roster down from 90 to the required 53 on Sunday.

Before that, there were some fireworks, as the Bears decided to trade defensive lineman Gervon Dexter to the Atlanta Falcons.

Bear in mind, this 53-man roster is anything but set in stone, as the Bears and the rest of the NFL teams are going to make more moves between now and the start of the regular season.

And those moves could start happening as early as Sunday night with several veterans hitting free agency. Teams will also navigate the waiver wire on Monday.

For now, here's a look at the Bears' initial 53-man roster.

Chicago Bears 53-man roster

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) hands off to running back D'Andre Swift (4) during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback: Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum

Running back: D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, Roschon Johnson

Wide receiver: Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Kalif Raymond, Jahdae Walker, Zavion Thomas

Tight end: Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet, Sam Roush, Hayden Large

Offensive line: Ozzy Trapilo, Braxton Jones, Joe Thuney, Garrett Bradbury, Jonah Jackson, Darnell Wright, Theo Benedet, Logan Jones, Luke Newman, Jordan McFadden,

Defensive line: Montez Sweat, Grady Jarrett, Dayo Odeyingbo, Austin Booker, Jordan van den Berg, Kentavius Street, Neville Gallimore, Daniel Hardy, Jamree Kromah, Jayden Loving

MORE: Gervon Dexter says goodbye to Bears in heartfelt post

Linebacker: Devin Bush, T.J. Edwards, D'Marco Jackson, Keyshaun Elliott

Defensive back: Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, Cam Lewis, Dillon Thieneman, Malik Muhammad, Clark Phillips, Xavier Woods, Elijah Hicks, Josh Blackwell, Skyler Thomas, Coby Bryant

Specialists: K Cairo Santos, P Tory Taylor, LS Beau Gardner

PUP list: DB Kyler Gordon, LB Noah Sewell, DL Shemar Turner

Injured Reserve: CB Jaylon Jones, RB Brittain Brown, LB Tony Fields, WR Ray-Ray McCloud

Players on the PUP list must miss the first four games of the season.

One of the players not on an injured list is Ozzy Trapilo, so he will be on the active roster for the start of the season. Whether or not he'll be ready to play remains to be seen, though.

Kyler Gordon remains on the PUP list, so he'll miss the first four games of the season, at least. Jaylon Jones' has been placed on injured reserve after getting hurt in the preseason finale. He can return after four games, assuming his placement on the list is in tandem with the designation to return.

The three biggest upsets are no doubt UDFAs Jayden Loving and Hayden Large, and edge rusher Jamree Kromah.

Kromah and Loving had standout showings in the preseason, but they were initially facing an uphill cimb at the outset of camp, and the same can definitely be said for Large. Good for all three.

Now, we'll see if all of these players stick through tomorrow. It's very possible the Bears will waive one of them if they claim someone off the waiver wire.

What's next?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From here, the Bears will prepare for the waiver wire madness that will ensue on Monday, when players who were cut on Sunday are available to be claimed.

There are also players who were cut who can be signed outright without having to go through the waiver process. Players who qualify are those with four or more years of accrued service.

After the waiver wire frenzy, the Bears will begin putting together their practice squad immediately. Much of Chicago's practice squad will probably be made up of players they cut.

The Bears are likely to continue doing some roster shuffling in the weeks before the start of the season, so Monday is unlikely to be the last time Chicago makes moves. Stay tuned.