Frustrations Mounting as Kyler Gordon's Absence From Bears Practice Continues

As the Chicago Bears prepare for a joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday before a preseason showdown against them on Saturday, Kyler Gordon's absence continues.

Gordon has been dealing with a calf injury the entire offseason and Bears head coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles have both expressed frustration with the situation.

And you can add Gordon himself to the mix of people who are not happy about his extended absence. Herb Howard of The Bigs reports that Gordon is "very frustrated," also.

"I can tell not only are the coaches and the front office frustrated, just seeing him for the 10-15 minutes in the locker room, he's very frustrated too," Howard said of Gordon.

This isn't the first time we have heard about mounting frustration in the building over Gordon's absence. CHGO Bears' Adam Hoge reported something similar.

“There were valid reasons why he wasn’t on the field, and then it eventually just got to the point where it seems like everybody’s a little fed up that the guy’s not out there,” Hoge said on 104.3 The Score.

Johnson was asked about Gordon's status once again on Tuesday, but he had no real update.

"There's nothing to add right now," Johnson said. "There's a plan and he's working toward the plan."

Bears' contingency plan

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Jones (33) leaves the field following the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Gordon has been sidelined, the Bears have explored multiple contigency plans at slot cornerback.

First it was Cam Lewis and Jaylon Jones, but Lewis has since been moved to safety in the wake of Coby Bryant's injury. Then, Chicago had to start giving first-team reps to Malik Muhammad because Jones has been absent for multiple weeks with an undisclosed injury.

To add to the mess, Tyrique Stevenson has been out of practice for more than a week with an undisclosed injury. If Stevenson's absence is extended and Gordon and/or Jones don't get back soon, the Bears will have another problem in the secondary

What's the hold-up?

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) leaves the field after an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's hard to know for sure what the deal is with Gordon and the Bears aren't giving specifics as far as why it's taking so long.

The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs recently wondered if it might be a commitment issue that is slowing Gordon's recovery.

"At this point, it’s fair to question if Gordon’s commitment to getting back on the field has been at an appropriate level," he said. "That’s not exclusive to the last three weeks. It’s confounding that he was sidelined through the offseason program after missing 14 regular-season games last year (as well as the 2025 preseason), and yet he remains on PUP."

We would hope that isn't the case, especially with all of the money the Bears have invested in Gordon, who inked a contract extension just last year.

But, at this point, everything is on the table as the mystery deepens.